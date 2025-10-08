Foreign Ministry orders probe into Thai chef's death in Cambodia after alleged hospital refusal

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered an urgent investigation into reports that a Cambodian hospital refused to treat a 24-year-old Thai chef who subsequently died in Poipet, whilst coordinating the repatriation of his body.

Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed on Tuesday that the Consulate-General in Siem Reap was contacted by the victim's sister, Suphawadee Yosaeng, on the evening of 7 October requesting assistance for Methachan Yosaeng in Poipet.

The consulate immediately coordinated with the Thai-Cambodia Border Liaison Office at the First Army Area Command's Operations Centre to verify the facts. Border liaison officials subsequently confirmed that Methachan had died.

The ministry has ordered the Consulate-General to urgently investigate reports that a Cambodian hospital refused to treat the young man, Nikorndej said.

"The Consulate-General is currently coordinating with Cambodian police to process documentation for releasing the body and will issue a death certificate," he said. "We expect to be able to return the body on Wednesday, 8 October, through the Poipet-Ban Khlong Luek permanent border crossing in Sa Kaeo province."

The cause of death is pending autopsy results from Cambodian police. The consulate has coordinated with family members to travel to the border crossing to receive the body, whilst the Border Liaison Office has coordinated with relevant agencies on both the Thai and Cambodian sides to facilitate the transfer.

