Thailand-China mark 50 years of diplomacy; China denies supplying arms to Cambodia

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held a meeting with Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, lasting over one hour and thirty minutes, to mark the ambassador’s assumption of his post and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. The two sides discussed activities to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Sihasak addressed reports that China had supplied weapons to Cambodia for use in border clashes with Thailand. The Chinese ambassador clarified that China had never supplied arms to Cambodia for attacks on Thailand, and expressed support for peaceful negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia, both bilaterally and regionally. Sihasak thanked China for its ongoing role in promoting regional peace.

Ambassador Zhang emphasised the depth and breadth of Thai-Chinese friendship, noting that the 50th anniversary is a significant milestone. Both countries will host high-level exchanges and activities throughout the year to commemorate the occasion. He reassured that China remains committed to neutrality and fairness in the Thai-Cambodian border situation, highlighting that any weapons held by Cambodia were part of existing military cooperation agreements and not newly supplied.