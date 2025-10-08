Thailand-China mark 50 years of diplomacy; China denies supplying arms to Cambodia

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held a meeting with Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, lasting over one hour and thirty minutes, to mark the ambassador’s assumption of his post and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. The two sides discussed activities to further strengthen their strategic partnership.
During the meeting, Sihasak addressed reports that China had supplied weapons to Cambodia for use in border clashes with Thailand. The Chinese ambassador clarified that China had never supplied arms to Cambodia for attacks on Thailand, and expressed support for peaceful negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia, both bilaterally and regionally. Sihasak thanked China for its ongoing role in promoting regional peace.
Ambassador Zhang emphasised the depth and breadth of Thai-Chinese friendship, noting that the 50th anniversary is a significant milestone. Both countries will host high-level exchanges and activities throughout the year to commemorate the occasion. He reassured that China remains committed to neutrality and fairness in the Thai-Cambodian border situation, highlighting that any weapons held by Cambodia were part of existing military cooperation agreements and not newly supplied.
Sihasak added that the discussions also reaffirmed the importance of deepening diplomatic ties while maintaining stability in the region, particularly in light of media attention surrounding the border incident. Both sides expressed confidence that this milestone year would further enhance bilateral cooperation and yield positive outcomes.
The ambassador also added that, regarding the Thai-Cambodian border, China has consistently maintained a stance of neutrality and fairness. China seeks to promote bilateral dialogue between the two sides to resolve conflicts. For example, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has used various opportunities to speak with the foreign ministers of both countries, while Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has supported and facilitated negotiations between the two parties.
Similarly, Special Envoy for Asian Affairs Deng Xijun visited Thailand and Cambodia three times to encourage dialogue and help resolve issues. Going forward, China will continue to support Thailand and Cambodia in using bilateral channels to address disputes peacefully and is willing for ASEAN to assist through the ASEAN Way, promoting regional stability. As neighbours, Thailand and Cambodia are encouraged to build mutual trust and resolve conflicts through friendly discussions that align with the long-term interests of both countries. China is committed to playing a constructive and continuous role in this process.