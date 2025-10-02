China Denies Supplying Arms for Thai-Cambodia Border Clashes

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand has publicly denied reports that it supplied military equipment to Cambodia for use in the recent border clashes with Thailand.
The Embassy issued a statement via social media this evening, responding to reports—including one by the New York Times—that suggested Chinese-made rockets were used by Phnom Penh just weeks before the July conflict, implying China had indirectly influenced the state of the conflict.
The Embassy stressed that China has been working to de-escalate the situation as a friendly neighbour to both countries.
"China has not provided any military equipment to Cambodia for use in the Thai-Cambodian border clashes," the statement read. It clarified that any Chinese military equipment currently held by Cambodia originated entirely from "pre-existing Sino-Cambodian cooperation projects."
The Chinese mission emphasised that Beijing maintains a neutral stance, stating it has "no self-interest" in the border dispute and fully supports ASEAN in finding a political solution through the "ASEAN Way."
China affirmed its willingness to communicate closely with Thailand, Cambodia, and other regional nations to play a constructive role in strengthening a sustainable ceasefire and restoring peace.
The statement concluded with a direct appeal to those publishing the claims: "We call on relevant individuals to consider the peace and stability of the region... instead of maliciously spreading false news and inciting turmoil."
The clarification comes as Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, announced he would seek direct talks with the Chinese Embassy over the matter.