China Denies Supplying Arms for Thai-Cambodia Border Clashes

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand has publicly denied reports that it supplied military equipment to Cambodia for use in the recent border clashes with Thailand.

The Embassy issued a statement via social media this evening, responding to reports—including one by the New York Times—that suggested Chinese-made rockets were used by Phnom Penh just weeks before the July conflict, implying China had indirectly influenced the state of the conflict.

The Embassy stressed that China has been working to de-escalate the situation as a friendly neighbour to both countries.