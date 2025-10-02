Anutin confirms Thai military readiness after reports of Chinese arms to Cambodia

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul commented on Thursday regarding a report by the New York Times that China had supplied weapons to Cambodia. He stated that the National Security Council (NSC) would convene to receive updates from security agencies, including military leaders and related departments, and emphasised that decisions would follow the meeting later today.
Asked about Cambodia’s lack of denial of the report, Anutin said: “We are aware of the capabilities of the forces we are monitoring, and we have always been prepared. The Cambodian government has allocated budgets and support for national defence during times of tension with Thailand.”
Regarding whether the NSC meeting would appoint a Thai chair for the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) with Cambodia, Anutin confirmed it would, but the details would be determined once the meeting concludes.
He added that today’s discussions would focus on protecting Thailand’s sovereignty, maintaining readiness, reducing potential threats, and restoring peace as swiftly as possible.
Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit addressed the report that China had recently supplied rockets and artillery to Cambodia, prior to the Thai-Cambodian clashes. He clarified that this was old information and had been previously reported earlier in 2025, emphasizing that it occurred while Thailand and Cambodia were not in conflict. He expressed confidence that China would act cautiously in any situation of tension.
On the likelihood of a Thai-Cambodian war, Gen Nattaphon said both sides could be seen as having dual options: Thailand remains committed to a peaceful, bilateral negotiation approach, while Cambodia appears ready to negotiate or engage militarily as circumstances dictate.
Regarding the progress of the supplementary defence procurement budget, Gen Nattaphon said efforts were being expedited. Normally procurement takes 3-12 months, but the Comptroller General’s Department has allowed exceptions over the past 2-3 years to accelerate acquisitions. By the end of the year, key purchases are expected to be completed.
The Cabinet has also approved over 800 million baht for the military to allocate for personnel and equipment, though Gen Nattaphon did not provide further details.