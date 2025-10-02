Anutin confirms Thai military readiness after reports of Chinese arms to Cambodia

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul commented on Thursday regarding a report by the New York Times that China had supplied weapons to Cambodia. He stated that the National Security Council (NSC) would convene to receive updates from security agencies, including military leaders and related departments, and emphasised that decisions would follow the meeting later today.

Asked about Cambodia’s lack of denial of the report, Anutin said: “We are aware of the capabilities of the forces we are monitoring, and we have always been prepared. The Cambodian government has allocated budgets and support for national defence during times of tension with Thailand.”

Regarding whether the NSC meeting would appoint a Thai chair for the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) with Cambodia, Anutin confirmed it would, but the details would be determined once the meeting concludes.

He added that today’s discussions would focus on protecting Thailand’s sovereignty, maintaining readiness, reducing potential threats, and restoring peace as swiftly as possible.