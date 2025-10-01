Anutin brushes aside Cambodia’s ICJ lawsuit over two historical sites

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday reaffirmed that Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai, located along the Surin border, belong to Thailand, stressing that his government would not recognise Cambodia’s lawsuit seeking ownership of the sites.
Cambodia filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in June, claiming sovereignty over the two historical temples. Thailand maintains they are situated within Thai territory.
Anutin said his government would stand firm.
“Cambodia has the right to file its lawsuit, but we have our own clear protocol and will uphold Thailand’s national interest,” he said.
Thailand has repeatedly announced that it does not accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction.
Anutin added that Thursday’s meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) would discuss the appointment of a new Thai chief representative to the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), as the current representative’s term is ending. He noted that he already has a candidate in mind but would reveal the name only after the NSC meeting.
Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry announced it had invited Thailand’s First Army Area to attend the next round of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) talks this month.
Defence Ministry spokeswoman Lt Gen Maly Socheata said the RBC meeting between Thailand’s First Army Area and Cambodia’s Military Region 5 would be held in Banteay Meanchey from October 10 to 12.
She said the meeting would aim to strengthen enforcement of ceasefire conditions and promote sustainable peace between the two countries.