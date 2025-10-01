Anutin brushes aside Cambodia’s ICJ lawsuit over two historical sites

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday reaffirmed that Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai, located along the Surin border, belong to Thailand, stressing that his government would not recognise Cambodia’s lawsuit seeking ownership of the sites.

Cambodia filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in June, claiming sovereignty over the two historical temples. Thailand maintains they are situated within Thai territory.

Anutin said his government would stand firm.

“Cambodia has the right to file its lawsuit, but we have our own clear protocol and will uphold Thailand’s national interest,” he said.