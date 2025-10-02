China ships arms to Cambodia ahead of July clash with Thailand: NYT

The shipments, flown into Sihanoukville aboard Y-20 cargo jets and packed into some 42 containers, were held at Ream Naval Base before being moved north towards the disputed frontier, the papers say.

The munitions reportedly included ammunition for Soviet-era BM-21 multiple-rocket launchers as well as Chinese multiple-launch systems such as the Type 90B and PHL-03, plus shells for SH-1 self-propelled howitzers and other ordnance.

Independent monitors and human-rights investigators have since identified much of the ordnance used by Cambodian units as Chinese-made, and have blamed some strikes for civilian deaths and damage to non-military sites.

For months before the fighting, Phnom Penh had been strengthening its posture along the boundary around the Preah Vihear temple: building roads, erecting fortifications and constructing a new base east of the shrine.

Satellite imagery analysts and defence specialists say those preparations, coupled with the sudden inflow of ammunition, altered Cambodia’s stance from measured defence to a markedly more assertive posture.

Thailand and Cambodia traded accusations over who started the hostilities. Thailand’s military, which fields a more sophisticated arsenal, launched F-16 air strikes in retaliation. The clashes ended within five days, but not before dozens were killed and hundreds of thousands were displaced, a humanitarian toll that underlined how quickly a local dispute can escalate when heavier weaponry is introduced.