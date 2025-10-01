Anutin marks first day of allowing Myanmar refugees to work with message to Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday marked the first day of a new policy allowing Myanmar refugees to work in Thailand by sending a strong message to Cambodia that the country would not face a labour shortage without Cambodian workers.

The Cabinet resolution, which came into effect on Wednesday, permits Myanmar refugees to leave their camps and work as labourers for up to one year.

“This D-Day is significant in showing the international community that we have a humanitarian approach to refugees,” Anutin said.

“Anyone who meets our regulations, conditions, and complies with the law will be given the opportunity to work.”