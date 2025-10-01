Anutin marks first day of allowing Myanmar refugees to work with message to Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday marked the first day of a new policy allowing Myanmar refugees to work in Thailand by sending a strong message to Cambodia that the country would not face a labour shortage without Cambodian workers.
The Cabinet resolution, which came into effect on Wednesday, permits Myanmar refugees to leave their camps and work as labourers for up to one year.
“This D-Day is significant in showing the international community that we have a humanitarian approach to refugees,” Anutin said.
“Anyone who meets our regulations, conditions, and complies with the law will be given the opportunity to work.”
Without naming Cambodia directly, Anutin said the new policy also carried a message to Thailand’s neighbour.
“This will send a message to the country that has issues with us: don’t ever think that Thailand will be short of labourers. No, we are not short of workers,” he declared.
The Cambodian government has urged its citizens to return home, citing plentiful job opportunities in Cambodia, following renewed border tensions with Thailand.
Anutin added that Myanmar refugees registered as workers would be considered lawful labourers entitled to welfare under the Labour Protection Act. He stressed that employers must guarantee fair treatment, including welfare benefits, quality of life, insurance, and funds in accordance with the law.