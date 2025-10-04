Thailand sees tourism boom during China’s Golden Week as flights hit 99% capacity

Thailand’s tourism industry has roared back to life during China’s Golden Week holiday (26 September–6 October 2025), one of the most important travel periods of the year, according to Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).

He said the latest figures point to a sharp rebound, with nearly all flights from China operating at full capacity and Chinese arrivals increasing steadily each day.

Flights packed, demand surges

Since September 26, tickets from Chinese cities to Thailand have been almost fully booked, with passenger loads averaging 99%, triple the usual rate. The surge highlights stronger-than-expected demand and reaffirms Thailand’s position as one of the top destinations for Chinese travellers.

“Flights are 99% full, daily Chinese arrivals have already surpassed 20,000 and continue to rise. This is a clear signal that Thailand remains a favourite for Chinese tourists,” Adith said. “If we build on this momentum with more convenience, safety and warm hospitality, China can again become the backbone of Thai tourism and a long-term driver of the economy.”