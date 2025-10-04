Thailand sees tourism boom during China’s Golden Week as flights hit 99% capacity

Thailand’s tourism industry has roared back to life during China’s Golden Week holiday (26 September–6 October 2025), one of the most important travel periods of the year, according to Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).
He said the latest figures point to a sharp rebound, with nearly all flights from China operating at full capacity and Chinese arrivals increasing steadily each day.
Since September 26, tickets from Chinese cities to Thailand have been almost fully booked, with passenger loads averaging 99%, triple the usual rate. The surge highlights stronger-than-expected demand and reaffirms Thailand’s position as one of the top destinations for Chinese travellers.
“Flights are 99% full, daily Chinese arrivals have already surpassed 20,000 and continue to rise. This is a clear signal that Thailand remains a favourite for Chinese tourists,” Adith said. “If we build on this momentum with more convenience, safety and warm hospitality, China can again become the backbone of Thai tourism and a long-term driver of the economy.”
To capture the holiday demand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has supported extra flight capacity, including charter services from Chinese cities such as Xi’an, Chengdu, Hefei, Xining, Huangshan, Shanxi and Changsha. While most flights land in Bangkok, some are routed to Samui and Chiang Mai.
Further expansion is coming in November, with new and charter flights linking Shenyang–Bangkok, Chongqing–Bangkok, Zhengzhou–Bangkok, Hangzhou–Phuket and Chengdu–Chiang Mai. These new connections to secondary Chinese cities are expected to widen Thailand’s tourist base.
Between September 26 and October 2, Thailand welcomed 586,942 international tourists, of whom 123,752 were Chinese, accounting for over one-fifth of the total. Chinese arrivals rose steadily from 11,649 on September 26 to 17,018 on September 29, then surpassed 23,900 on October 1 before stabilising above 22,000 on October 2.
“This shows the Chinese market is entering a phase of structural recovery,” ATTA noted.
The influx of Chinese tourists is generating massive economic benefits across hotels, restaurants, attractions, transport and airlines.
Major hubs such as Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai are seeing immediate gains, while secondary destinations like Khon Kaen, Sukhothai and Krabi are expected to attract more visitors through new routes and wider tourist dispersal.