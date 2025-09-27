Safety Concerns Knock Thailand Off Top Spot for Chinese Tourists

Thailand's tourism sector is grappling with a significant challenge after the Chinese Golden Week holiday revealed the country has lost its status as a "must-visit" destination, falling to become merely one choice among many for Chinese travellers.
Industry leaders warn that persistent safety concerns and strong regional competition are now hindering recovery, necessitating a rapid upgrade of Thailand’s quality and security standards.
The long National Day holiday, running from 1–8 October 2025, saw overseas travel searches double, according to major Chinese platforms.
Data shows Japan remains the undisputed favourite for both searches and bookings, while long-haul destinations like France and Italy are also popular. South Korea has also entered the top ten, partly due to a new visa-free policy for pre-booked Chinese tour groups.
Adith Chairattananon, Secretary-General of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), told Thansettakij the Golden Week clearly reflected a "crucial structural change" in the Thai market.
"In the past, Thailand was almost a 'can't-miss destination.' This year, while we remain high on online platforms, the former intense enthusiasm has cooled, and growth is slowing," Adith explained.
Although Thailand’s visa exemption policy and its familiar image help sustain popularity, a strengthening Thai baht and rising costs have eroded its price advantage against competitors.
Vietnam and Malaysia, which have been more aggressive in their marketing and promotions, are also attracting many Chinese tourists.
The Evolving Tourist
Thai tourism must also contend with the evolving demands of Chinese visitors:
Destinations: Large tour groups are shrinking, replaced by smaller groups and independent travellers. While Phuket's beaches remain popular, smaller islands like Koh Chang and Koh Lipe are gaining interest.
Experience: The trend of "photo check-in" tourism is declining, replaced by a demand for deeper cultural experiences, such as local community life in Chiang Mai or contemporary art in Bangkok.
Safety & Cost: Despite government efforts, safety concerns persist, leading some tourists to avoid nighttime activities. Meanwhile, a clear split is emerging between those who pay a premium for luxury dining and those seeking cheap street food but are worried about hygiene.
Urgency to Act
Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, an advisor to ATTA, stated that the current lacklustre arrivals are directly caused by anxiety over safety, fuelled by negative communication about Thailand within China.
"I believe China has passed its lowest point; the numbers are just stable now. But for China to gradually return, Thailand must address safety issues seriously," Sisdivachr said.
He urged the new Prime Minister and government to communicate effectively, build genuine confidence, and solve issues such as call centre scams and illegal drug use. If successful, Thailand could target 5 million Chinese tourists.
Adith concurred, saying the challenge demands elevation across four key areas:
Safety and Quality Standards: Must be continually verified to restore traveller confidence.
Niche Products: Focusing on luxury, wellness, and deep cultural tourism, rather than a "one-size-fits-all" marketing strategy.
Digital Marketing: Using data and Chinese social media to target specific segments precisely.
Sustainability: Linking environmental conservation and local communities with the tourist experience, appealing to the growing ecological awareness of younger Chinese tourists.