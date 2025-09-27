Safety Concerns Knock Thailand Off Top Spot for Chinese Tourists

Thailand's tourism sector is grappling with a significant challenge after the Chinese Golden Week holiday revealed the country has lost its status as a "must-visit" destination, falling to become merely one choice among many for Chinese travellers.

Industry leaders warn that persistent safety concerns and strong regional competition are now hindering recovery, necessitating a rapid upgrade of Thailand’s quality and security standards.

The long National Day holiday, running from 1–8 October 2025, saw overseas travel searches double, according to major Chinese platforms.

Data shows Japan remains the undisputed favourite for both searches and bookings, while long-haul destinations like France and Italy are also popular. South Korea has also entered the top ten, partly due to a new visa-free policy for pre-booked Chinese tour groups.

Adith Chairattananon, Secretary-General of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), told Thansettakij the Golden Week clearly reflected a "crucial structural change" in the Thai market.

"In the past, Thailand was almost a 'can't-miss destination.' This year, while we remain high on online platforms, the former intense enthusiasm has cooled, and growth is slowing," Adith explained.

Although Thailand’s visa exemption policy and its familiar image help sustain popularity, a strengthening Thai baht and rising costs have eroded its price advantage against competitors.

Vietnam and Malaysia, which have been more aggressive in their marketing and promotions, are also attracting many Chinese tourists.