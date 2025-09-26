Thailand Deploys AI to Hunt Criminals in Proactive Bid for 2 Million Chinese Tourists

Thailand is launching a significant security overhaul backed by advanced technology in a proactive push to welcome at least two million Chinese tourists over the next four months.
The ambitious target was set by Captain Thammanat Prompao, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, who chaired an inter-agency meeting at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to coordinate tourist assistance.
Capt Thammanat emphasised that while strong Thai-Chinese relations are essential, safety and security measures are paramount to rebuilding tourist confidence.
Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn confirmed that his ministry would collaborate closely with all relevant departments to implement these new safety protocols.
The ultimate aim is to restore Chinese visitor numbers to levels similar to those recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.
High-Tech Security and AI Integration
A key feature of the enhanced security programme is the implementation of an AI Detect system by the Tourist Police.
This sophisticated technology is capable of scanning faces in crowded tourist areas and cross-referencing them against national arrest warrants.
The police have been instructed to use the system to actively monitor individuals exhibiting high-risk criminal behaviour, a measure designed to significantly boost the confidence of both foreign visitors and local residents during their travels.
In addition to the AI system, the Tourist Police have ramped up their preparedness for the peak High Season:
The dedicated 1155 Emergency Hotline will operate 24 hours a day.
The Thailand Tourist Police application is fully functional, supporting eight languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Russian. The app includes functions for incident reporting, information requests, and a direct SOS button linked to police command centres nationwide.
Integrated Response Ahead of SEA Games
The meeting mandated the Tourist Police to compile detailed comparative statistics on crimes committed against tourists both domestically and internationally, alongside actively publicising designated safe zones across the country.
This comprehensive safety drive integrates the efforts of the Department of Tourism, the Tourist Police Command, the Tourist Assistance Centre, and the Tourist Assistance Coordination Centre (TAC).
A total of 274 officials have been deployed across 79 locations nationwide, ready to support the influx of tourists and manage the logistics for the upcoming SEA Games, which is scheduled to take place during the High Season.