Thailand Deploys AI to Hunt Criminals in Proactive Bid for 2 Million Chinese Tourists

Thailand is launching a significant security overhaul backed by advanced technology in a proactive push to welcome at least two million Chinese tourists over the next four months.

The ambitious target was set by Captain Thammanat Prompao, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, who chaired an inter-agency meeting at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to coordinate tourist assistance.

Capt Thammanat emphasised that while strong Thai-Chinese relations are essential, safety and security measures are paramount to rebuilding tourist confidence.

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn confirmed that his ministry would collaborate closely with all relevant departments to implement these new safety protocols.

The ultimate aim is to restore Chinese visitor numbers to levels similar to those recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.