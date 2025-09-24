TAT forecasts 200,000 Chinese visitors for Golden Week, launches “Nihao Month” campaign

Under the Nihao Month campaign, key activities include “Thailand, Told by You – UGC Challenge & FAM Trip”, which invited Chinese content creators to compete by producing creative works showcasing Thailand’s charm under the themes “5 Must-Do in Thailand” and “Soft Power 5F” between September 1-12. Selected participants will travel to Thailand from October 5-11 to experience and share their journeys online. They will also take part in the “Amazing Mid-Autumn in Thailand, Welcome Reception” during the Mid-Autumn Festival on October 6 at One Bangkok.

Attendees, including prominent Chinese KOLs and influencers, will meet famous Thai singers and artists popular in China, such as Billkin – Putthipong Assaratanakul and Pong – Nawat Kulrattanarak, and participate in cultural exchange activities such as mooncake-making, Chinese calligraphy, and contemporary workshops. Participants will explore and share experiences across four travel routes: Chiang Mai, Pattaya (Chonburi), Phuket, and Koh Samui (Surat Thani), inspiring other Chinese tourists to follow their journeys.

Additionally, the “Chinese Passport Privilege” programme, running from September20-December 31, offers Grand Privileges to Chinese tourists visiting Thailand. By showing a Chinese passport, visitors can access special benefits at participating retailers, malls, spas, and tourism services, including Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, Central Department Store, One Bangkok, The Mall, EM District, Big C, Lotus, Makro, and Tops, providing discounts and value-added offers for all purchases.

During the same period, TAT has conducted joint promotions with leading Chinese lifestyle, travel, and payment platforms such as Meituan, Ctrip, and Alipay, offering benefits such as discounts, cash back, and e-coupons for participating stores in Thailand. TAT has also coordinated live streaming activities with influential Chinese social media personalities to target high-spending travellers, young tourists, families, and repeat visitors.

From January 1 to September 22, a total of 3,312,151 Chinese tourists arrived in Thailand. TAT is confident that the combined market-stimulation measures, continuous collaboration with partners, image enhancement, and confidence-building initiatives under the Nihao Month campaign will significantly drive Chinese tourist arrivals and help achieve the annual target.