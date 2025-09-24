TAT forecasts 200,000 Chinese visitors for Golden Week, launches “Nihao Month” campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects more than 200,000 Chinese tourists to visit Thailand during the upcoming Golden Week, from 26 September to 8 October 2025, marking China’s National Day on October 1. Daily arrivals are forecast at 25,000-30,000, potentially reaching 300,000, generating around THB 10 billion in tourism revenue.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, explained that with signs of a slowdown in the Chinese tourist market, the authority is working to rebuild confidence in travel. The Trusted Thailand initiative has already been implemented to enhance the country’s image and reassure visitors.
To boost travel from China, TAT is supporting charter flights from Tier 2-3 cities and promoting group incentive tours under the Summer Blast project. Particular focus is on the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, peak travel periods for Chinese tourists.
TAT has launched the “Nihao Month” campaign for the second consecutive year, running from September to December 2025. The programme combines image promotion and intensive marketing activities to attract quality Chinese travellers from early September through the end of the year.
The campaign also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, using the Mid-Autumn Festival as a cultural bridge to strengthen people-to-people ties and reinforce Thailand’s position as a Top-of-Mind Destination for Chinese tourists.
The launch event took place on September 15 in Guangzhou, China, featuring Thai actor Pong – Nawat Kulrattanarak, and received highly positive feedback from attendees.
Under the Nihao Month campaign, key activities include “Thailand, Told by You – UGC Challenge & FAM Trip”, which invited Chinese content creators to compete by producing creative works showcasing Thailand’s charm under the themes “5 Must-Do in Thailand” and “Soft Power 5F” between September 1-12. Selected participants will travel to Thailand from October 5-11 to experience and share their journeys online. They will also take part in the “Amazing Mid-Autumn in Thailand, Welcome Reception” during the Mid-Autumn Festival on October 6 at One Bangkok.
Attendees, including prominent Chinese KOLs and influencers, will meet famous Thai singers and artists popular in China, such as Billkin – Putthipong Assaratanakul and Pong – Nawat Kulrattanarak, and participate in cultural exchange activities such as mooncake-making, Chinese calligraphy, and contemporary workshops. Participants will explore and share experiences across four travel routes: Chiang Mai, Pattaya (Chonburi), Phuket, and Koh Samui (Surat Thani), inspiring other Chinese tourists to follow their journeys.
Additionally, the “Chinese Passport Privilege” programme, running from September20-December 31, offers Grand Privileges to Chinese tourists visiting Thailand. By showing a Chinese passport, visitors can access special benefits at participating retailers, malls, spas, and tourism services, including Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, Central Department Store, One Bangkok, The Mall, EM District, Big C, Lotus, Makro, and Tops, providing discounts and value-added offers for all purchases.
During the same period, TAT has conducted joint promotions with leading Chinese lifestyle, travel, and payment platforms such as Meituan, Ctrip, and Alipay, offering benefits such as discounts, cash back, and e-coupons for participating stores in Thailand. TAT has also coordinated live streaming activities with influential Chinese social media personalities to target high-spending travellers, young tourists, families, and repeat visitors.
From January 1 to September 22, a total of 3,312,151 Chinese tourists arrived in Thailand. TAT is confident that the combined market-stimulation measures, continuous collaboration with partners, image enhancement, and confidence-building initiatives under the Nihao Month campaign will significantly drive Chinese tourist arrivals and help achieve the annual target.