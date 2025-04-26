Golden week brings busy time for traveling Ishiba cabinet members

Ishiba, plus 14 cabinet ministers, have scheduled overseas trips during the holiday period between late April and early May.

The prime minister will visit Vietnam and the Philippines during a four-day trip until Wednesday.

Economic revitalisation minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is leading the Japan-US tariff negotiations on the Japanese side, will fly to Washington for a three-day visit until Friday.

There, Akazawa is set to take part in the second round of discussions on US tariffs on Japanese products, with all eyes on whether the two sides can make progress in such talks.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will have a packed schedule, visiting five states of the Vatican, the United States, Senegal, Saudi Arabia and France during his 10-day trip through May 4.