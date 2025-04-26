Ishiba vows wage hikes keeping up with inflation at May Day event

"We'll definitely realise wage hikes that would not succumb to rising prices," Ishiba said at the May Day central convention in Tokyo hosted by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo.

It was the third year in a row for a Japanese prime minister to be present at Rengo's May Day event, after then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida became the first Japanese leader to attend such an event in nine years in 2023.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is headed by Ishiba, has become closer to Rengo recently.

The first policy discussion between the prime minister and the chief of Rengo, the umbrella organization for Japanese labor unions, in 16 years was held earlier this month, while Tomoko Yoshino became the first Rengo president in 20 years to attend an LDP convention last month.