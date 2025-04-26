US very close to deal with Japan: Trump

SATURDAY, APRIL 26, 2025
|
Jiji Press

US President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is "very close to a deal" with Japan in the ongoing bilateral negotiations over US tariff measures.

"I'm getting along very well with Japan," Trump also told reporters.

Japanese economic revitalisation minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is leading the negotiations on the Japanese side, is scheduled to visit the United States next week to hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others.

The two countries' tariff negotiations are now in full swing.

 

Akazawa met with Trump on April 16, and Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato held talks with Bessent to discuss foreign exchange issues on Thursday.

