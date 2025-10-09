Anutin confirms Thai government will uphold sovereignty and handle Ban Nong Chan area diplomatically

In response to the Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia’s support for Cambodia’s sovereignty, Anutin confirmed that the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand is also willing to cooperate with Thailand, but the issue is one between Thailand and Cambodia. He hopes other nations will support peace efforts and prevent the situation from escalating further.

When asked about the management of Ban Nong Chan disputed area, Anutin explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify Cambodia of Thailand's need to carry out necessary actions to protect its sovereignty and ensure compliance with international laws. He stressed the importance of maintaining the country’s dignity while acting diplomatically and gently.

Anutin also reassured the public that security measures are already in place, with the military responsible for sovereignty protection, while the government supports the efforts of both the military and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On concerns about Cambodia using human shields with women and children, Anutin emphasised the importance of humanitarian principles and human rights but stated that sovereignty and the rule of law must be upheld, as Thailand cannot allow any encroachments on its territory.

As for the October 10 deadline for eviction mentioned in Cambodian media, Anutin clarified that no such deadline has been issued by the government, stating that the most important issue is the safety of Thai citizens and the sovereignty and dignity of Thailand.