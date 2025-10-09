Anutin to notify Trump, urging Cambodia to comply with Thai conditions

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke on Thursday (October 9) regarding his upcoming visit to the Lao PDR, which is scheduled for October 16. He mentioned that there are several key issues to discuss, and afterwards, he will attend the ASEAN Summit, which is of great significance.

When asked whether he would meet with the Cambodian leader, he stated that Thailand has already outlined four conditions to facilitate further discussions, which Cambodia must adhere to. These conditions include the withdrawal of heavy weapons to ensure the safety of Thai citizens, the removal of landmines, addressing the issue of scammers, and managing the areas where Cambodian citizens have settled in Thailand. Thailand views these matters as critical.

Regarding the deadline of October 10 for Cambodian settlers to vacate the area in Ban Nong Jan, Anutin clarified that there is no specific deadline. It is more about ensuring that actions are taken. If Cambodia does not comply, Thailand has measures in place to proceed.