Anutin to notify Trump, urging Cambodia to comply with Thai conditions

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke on Thursday (October 9) regarding his upcoming visit to the Lao PDR, which is scheduled for October 16. He mentioned that there are several key issues to discuss, and afterwards, he will attend the ASEAN Summit, which is of great significance.
When asked whether he would meet with the Cambodian leader, he stated that Thailand has already outlined four conditions to facilitate further discussions, which Cambodia must adhere to. These conditions include the withdrawal of heavy weapons to ensure the safety of Thai citizens, the removal of landmines, addressing the issue of scammers, and managing the areas where Cambodian citizens have settled in Thailand. Thailand views these matters as critical.
Regarding the deadline of October 10 for Cambodian settlers to vacate the area in Ban Nong Jan, Anutin clarified that there is no specific deadline. It is more about ensuring that actions are taken. If Cambodia does not comply, Thailand has measures in place to proceed.
When asked about US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the conflict, Anutin said, "We are about to inform Donald Trump to send a letter to me expressing his desire to see both Thailand and Cambodia engage in negotiations to resolve the dispute. In response, I will inform him that if Cambodia adheres to these four key conditions, Thailand is ready to follow the appropriate procedures. We stand firm on these four points because they are a threat to the country's security."
"If Cambodia is ready to act, this isn't difficult at all. Just a simple phone call and an order to implement these four points, then issue an order and send a confirmation letter. It's not difficult," said Anutin.
Regarding reports that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet claimed that Gen Nattapol Nakphanit, Thailand’s Defence Minister, signed the Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting agreement to resolve the border issue only through the JBC, and that Thailand is proceeding slowly, Anutin stated that Thailand has not been slow. In fact, Cambodia is the one delaying progress. Thailand is the country being invaded and the victim, so there is no issue of delay on Thailand's part.
When asked how he would address the public regarding the push to remove Cambodian settlers from Ban Nong Jan, Anutin explained that it is the responsibility of the Governor of Sa Kaeo to manage the situation. Discussions have already taken place with the military, and the military is prepared to use martial law in coordination with local administrative bodies, police, and forestry officials to handle the situation.
Regarding the progress on the cancellation of Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) 43 and 44 between Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin stated that the special committee is currently studying the MOU 43 and 44. Both houses of Parliament are actively working on this, and the goal is to address each issue step by step, ensuring that the public is heard.
However, Anutin urged that expectations should be kept realistic. "During the four months of this government's term, don't expect anything long-term. Instead, during these four months, we must resolve the current situation as much as possible," Anutin said.