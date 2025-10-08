Anutin unveils vision to reset Thailand’s 3D structure, reclaim regional leadership

At 2pm on Wednesday (October 8), at the Aksra Theatre, Bangkok, the Economic Reporters Association, in collaboration with several partners, held the Thai economic seminar titled “The Future Direction of Thailand: When the World Changes... Where Is Thailand Headed?”
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered a keynote address on the topic “Resetting the Country’s Structure, Recovering Thailand’s Economy.”
He reflected on one of the most challenging periods in the country’s history, a time when the public was questioning Thailand's future direction. He acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding trade wars, potential future crises, and the upcoming elections.
Anutin stated, "The world today is far more difficult than when we were growing up. Geopolitical conflicts, climate change, emerging diseases, and the industrial transformation through AI are all reshaping the global economy.”
“Countries that fail to adapt not only face economic losses but also lose their influence on the global stage."
The Prime Minister highlighted that Thailand needed to reset its country’s structure, which was no longer suited for the future. A new foundation needed to be laid, especially in the economic sector.
He emphasised the necessity for political parties to evolve, warning that those that didn’t would be labeled "dinosaurs" and eventually fade away. He further pointed out that every system related to the country's development would be impacted by global changes.
"Under my leadership, this government is focused on security first because economic progress cannot move forward without a clear sense of security, both externally and internally," Anutin continued. "We are addressing border security issues through diplomacy, military efforts, and economic power to restore peace and cooperation in the future."
The government is also addressing social issues that have eroded the country and is ensuring transparency and fairness in the legal system. The Prime Minister stressed that the government would focus on anti-corruption measures, which have been a hidden cost in the economy.
Thailand is currently in the process of applying to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Anutin believes this will help elevate Thailand’s global standing by improving its justice system in line with international standards.
The government is also focusing on economic recovery, particularly in generating income, reducing expenses and debt, and promoting the agricultural sector. Anutin expressed support for SMEs, with measures to reduce the cost of living, energy, and transportation to help citizens access essential goods at fair prices.
Moreover, the government will strengthen agricultural and energy security through initiatives like smart farming, household solar energy, and appropriate pricing for agricultural products.
"Today, we are behind Vietnam, and that is a nightmare, especially for me," Anutin remarked. "We never imagined that Thailand would have a slower-growing economy than others in the region.”
“We must all work together. We’ve come a long way, but we may have slowed down or resisted change, becoming complacent with what we have. But in the blink of an eye, like the tortoise and the hare, we’ve woken up to find that others have overtaken us.”
“But it’s not too late—we can catch up. I still have confidence that, with the solid foundation we’ve built, Thailand can reclaim its leadership role in the region."
The Prime Minister acknowledged the country’s aging population, noting that there would be fewer children born, which presents both challenges and opportunities.
He emphasised the need for policies that ensure the elderly live with dignity and quality of life. The government will also address retirement age reforms to support the private sector's adaptation.
"We will not allow the crisis of a declining birth rate to become a problem for our future. Every ministry will work to ensure that Thai children are born and grow up with high quality," he said.
Lastly, Anutin outlined plans to tackle environmental and digital transformation, including achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The government will focus on clean energy in industries and agriculture, ensuring Thai products are globally competitive.
Additionally, Thailand will accelerate its progress toward becoming a digital government, which will promote transparency, strengthen anti-corruption efforts, and contribute to national growth.
"No government can reset the country alone," Anutin said. "It requires the collective efforts of the public, private sectors, workers, and the media.”
“Thailand does not lack potential, but it lacks the system to unlock that potential fully. We need to view our country with optimism and work together for sustainable growth. We must surpass our neighbours and become number one in the region again.”
Anutin concluded by saying, "This is not beyond our capability," while also expressing his hope that his Bhumjaithai Party will be able to collaborate with several partners in the future.