Anutin unveils vision to reset Thailand’s 3D structure, reclaim regional leadership

Thailand is currently in the process of applying to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Anutin believes this will help elevate Thailand’s global standing by improving its justice system in line with international standards.

The government is also focusing on economic recovery, particularly in generating income, reducing expenses and debt, and promoting the agricultural sector. Anutin expressed support for SMEs, with measures to reduce the cost of living, energy, and transportation to help citizens access essential goods at fair prices.

Moreover, the government will strengthen agricultural and energy security through initiatives like smart farming, household solar energy, and appropriate pricing for agricultural products.

"Today, we are behind Vietnam, and that is a nightmare, especially for me," Anutin remarked. "We never imagined that Thailand would have a slower-growing economy than others in the region.”

“We must all work together. We’ve come a long way, but we may have slowed down or resisted change, becoming complacent with what we have. But in the blink of an eye, like the tortoise and the hare, we’ve woken up to find that others have overtaken us.”

“But it’s not too late—we can catch up. I still have confidence that, with the solid foundation we’ve built, Thailand can reclaim its leadership role in the region."

The Prime Minister acknowledged the country’s aging population, noting that there would be fewer children born, which presents both challenges and opportunities.

He emphasised the need for policies that ensure the elderly live with dignity and quality of life. The government will also address retirement age reforms to support the private sector's adaptation.

"We will not allow the crisis of a declining birth rate to become a problem for our future. Every ministry will work to ensure that Thai children are born and grow up with high quality," he said.

Lastly, Anutin outlined plans to tackle environmental and digital transformation, including achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The government will focus on clean energy in industries and agriculture, ensuring Thai products are globally competitive.

Additionally, Thailand will accelerate its progress toward becoming a digital government, which will promote transparency, strengthen anti-corruption efforts, and contribute to national growth.

"No government can reset the country alone," Anutin said. "It requires the collective efforts of the public, private sectors, workers, and the media.”

“Thailand does not lack potential, but it lacks the system to unlock that potential fully. We need to view our country with optimism and work together for sustainable growth. We must surpass our neighbours and become number one in the region again.”

Anutin concluded by saying, "This is not beyond our capability," while also expressing his hope that his Bhumjaithai Party will be able to collaborate with several partners in the future.