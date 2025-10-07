Cabinet approves formation of economic Cabinet with Anutin as chair

At Government House on Tuesday (October 7), Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the Cabinet had approved the appointment of an economic Cabinet. Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will serve as chair.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas will serve as vice-chair. The committee includes 25 senior officials comprising permanent secretaries and heads of key government agencies.
The director of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) will act as secretary, while the deputy director of the FPO will serve as deputy secretary.
Siripong said the formation of the committee follows Anutin’s policy to ensure regular monitoring and coordination of the government’s economic agenda. Meetings will be held every Monday.
However, as next Monday is a public holiday, the schedule for the first meeting will depend on the prime minister’s instructions.
When asked about progress in negotiations over US tariffs, Siripong said the issue was not discussed at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. It is expected to be raised at the first meeting of the economic Cabinet, along with the appointment of a new “Team Thailand” to engage in talks with the United States.
Deputy Finance Minister Woraphat Thanyawong said the government has assigned Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to lead the new Team Thailand in the negotiations.
Details on the formation of the new team will be confirmed by Suphajee, while Woraphat will assist by providing economic data and background, drawing on his experience as part of the negotiating team under the previous administration.