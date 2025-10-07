Cabinet approves formation of economic Cabinet with Anutin as chair

At Government House on Tuesday (October 7), Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the Cabinet had approved the appointment of an economic Cabinet. Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will serve as chair.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas will serve as vice-chair. The committee includes 25 senior officials comprising permanent secretaries and heads of key government agencies.

The director of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) will act as secretary, while the deputy director of the FPO will serve as deputy secretary.