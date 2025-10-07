Thai Cabinet Greenlights 'Khon La Krueng Plus' Stimulus

The Thai Cabinet has officially approved the "Khon La Krueng Plus" (Let's Go Halves Plus) co-payment scheme, allocating a budget of 44 billion baht to cover 20 million eligible citizens, according to a report by Thansettakij.

The populist scheme is a key policy of the Anutin Charnvirakul administration.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, confirmed the approval following the Cabinet meeting earlier today (October 7, 2025).

The approved budget of 44 billion baht will be drawn from both the economic stimulus budget and the central contingency fund, covering the total number of 20 million beneficiaries, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

Under the 'Khon La Krueng Plus' programme, general citizens will receive a government subsidy equivalent to 2,000 baht per person, operating on a standard 50:50 co-payment ratio. These funds will be transferred to the individual's "Pao Tang" application.

Crucially, citizens who are registered in the tax system will be incentivised with a higher subsidy, receiving a total of 2,400 baht, based on a more generous 60:40 co-payment ratio (with the government covering 60% of the cost).

The Ministry of Finance estimates that this project will provide a significant fiscal boost, helping to increase the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by approximately 0.3 to 0.4%.