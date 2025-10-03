Let’s Go Halves Plus expected to inject 200 billion baht into economy

Saengchai emphasised that the success of government policies to support SMEs depends on aligning them with tax system reforms and complementary measures.

He recommended revisiting the scrapping of flat-rate taxes, establishing a tax mentoring system for SMEs, waiving retrospective penalties, and encouraging VAT registration for small businesses.

He also suggested introducing incentives such as monthly SME lottery tickets and offering low-interest soft loans at 2%.

“The government should accelerate SME development through reskilling, upskilling, and the creation of a digital credit scoring ecosystem to increase access to financing. Additionally, it should promote sales through online platforms, reduce transportation costs, and leverage influencers to boost SME marketing,” Saengchai stated.

He further emphasised that the government should design continuous measures, such as the co-payment for social security scheme, to reduce the living costs of low-income workers, alongside supporting local content in government procurement.

“We are confident that if the government pursues these policies seriously, it will meet the needs of both the public and SMEs effectively,” Saengchai concluded.