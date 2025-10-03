Let’s Go Halves Plus expected to inject 200 billion baht into economy

Saengchai Teerakulwanich, President of the Thai SME Confederation, revealed that Let’s Go Halves Plus is a significant economic stimulus policy.
It is expected to help distribute income to local communities, vulnerable populations, and SMEs in trade, services, industry, and even upstream farmers. This will likely contribute to the expansion of Thailand's GDP by the end of the year.
The initiative aims to enhance purchasing power for over 33 million people, divided into three main groups:
Both non-tax filers and tax filers will use the Paotang application to access the benefits, with registration expected to open by late October.
The scheme is anticipated to stimulate the economy in 2-3 cycles, with the 200 billion baht circulating across convenience stores, restaurants, and the entire supply chain, including upstream farmers, factories, producers, processors, and downstream retailers.
Saengchai emphasised that the success of government policies to support SMEs depends on aligning them with tax system reforms and complementary measures.
He recommended revisiting the scrapping of flat-rate taxes, establishing a tax mentoring system for SMEs, waiving retrospective penalties, and encouraging VAT registration for small businesses.
He also suggested introducing incentives such as monthly SME lottery tickets and offering low-interest soft loans at 2%.
“The government should accelerate SME development through reskilling, upskilling, and the creation of a digital credit scoring ecosystem to increase access to financing. Additionally, it should promote sales through online platforms, reduce transportation costs, and leverage influencers to boost SME marketing,” Saengchai stated.
He further emphasised that the government should design continuous measures, such as the co-payment for social security scheme, to reduce the living costs of low-income workers, alongside supporting local content in government procurement.
“We are confident that if the government pursues these policies seriously, it will meet the needs of both the public and SMEs effectively,” Saengchai concluded.