Ekniti confirms ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ scheme to be deliberated by Cabinet Tuesday

MONDAY, OCTOBER 06, 2025

Finance Minister Ekniti confirms the 44-billion-baht ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ scheme will be tabled to Cabinet Tuesday to boost year-end spending.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas confirmed on Monday that the Finance Ministry will submit the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” scheme for Cabinet deliberation and approval on Tuesday.

Ekniti said the ministry will ask the Cabinet to approve an allocation of 44 billion baht to finance the scheme, which will grant 20 million entitlements to Thais for shopping with a 50% government subsidy.

He said the initiative would serve as the first pillar of the government’s “Quick Big Win” economic stimulus policy, aimed at boosting domestic spending during the final quarter of this year.

Under the scheme, each eligible participant will receive 200 baht per day, with the government subsidising half of daily spending.

Ekniti added that the programme is expected to significantly increase sales for small vendors and local businesses nationwide.

Registration and implementation timeline

Shops wishing to participate must register from October 15, while individuals can register for their entitlements via the Paotang app from October 20.

Spending under the scheme will commence on October 29 and run until the end of December.

Key beneficiary groups

The Let’s Go Halves Plus programme covers three main groups:

1. State Welfare Card holders

  • 13 million people will receive an additional 1,700 baht per month, on top of the existing 300 baht, totalling 2,000 baht in a single instalment.
  • No re-registration is required.
  • The allocation of 22 billion baht will come from unspent 2025 budget funds earmarked for the State Welfare Fund.

2. Registered taxpayers

  • 11 million taxpayers who file personal income tax returns will have their co-payment ratio adjusted from 50:50 to 60:40.
  • They will receive 2,400 baht from the government, contribute 2,000 baht of their own, and can spend up to 200 baht per day.
  • This group receives the highest allocation to encourage active consumer spending.

3. Non-registered taxpayers

  • 9 million people will receive a 2,000-baht top-up, spending up to 200 baht per day.
     
