Ekniti confirms ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ scheme to be deliberated by Cabinet Tuesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas confirmed on Monday that the Finance Ministry will submit the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” scheme for Cabinet deliberation and approval on Tuesday.

Ekniti said the ministry will ask the Cabinet to approve an allocation of 44 billion baht to finance the scheme, which will grant 20 million entitlements to Thais for shopping with a 50% government subsidy.

He said the initiative would serve as the first pillar of the government’s “Quick Big Win” economic stimulus policy, aimed at boosting domestic spending during the final quarter of this year.

Under the scheme, each eligible participant will receive 200 baht per day, with the government subsidising half of daily spending.