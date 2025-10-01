Anutin revives economic Cabinet meeting, first session expected in two weeks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that he will revive the economic ministers’ council system, with the first meeting expected within two weeks.

He said the council would meet every Monday afternoon once the system is reintroduced. The meetings will focus on key economic issues to ensure the government can make systematic and continuous economic decisions.

Anutin added that he has instructed Cabinet members to accelerate meetings of their respective ministries to hand down policies to permanent officials. Ministers will also be required to prepare Cabinet agenda items related to their portfolios.