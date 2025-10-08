Anutin highlights weaknesses in Thailand’s political and legal systems, calls for strengthened rule of law

For Anutin, the rule of law is not just a legal matter; it is a cultural commitment to fairness that must be deeply embedded in society at every level. Thailand must ensure that both the laws and the systems instil public trust, while standing firm on what is right.

He acknowledged that Thailand is currently facing challenges in terms of security, economy, and society, with deep-rooted inequality and political instability. He identified the root cause of these issues as the weakness of the legal system and a culture that does not support justice. As such, state agencies and civil servants must adhere firmly to the rule of law, exercising the courage to enforce the law for fairness, without allowing the justice system to be misused for political gain, harassment, pressure, or intimidation.

The Prime Minister further explained that the government has included in its policy statement that using the law for political advantage or neglecting law enforcement, especially in cases such as drug prevention, gambling, online crime, cyber threats, fake news, and other forms of public deceit, should be considered a serious disciplinary offence. This should be met with criminal prosecution to increase trust among the public and international investors, as the rule of law is a key foundation for economic confidence.