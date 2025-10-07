Anutin plans Ban Nong Chan visit, says those encroaching on Thai soil must leave

At Government House on Tuesday, Anutin said the meeting on October 6 had reaffirmed that both Thailand and Cambodia must comply with the conditions set under the General Border Committee (GBC), which consist of four key points: withdrawal of weapons, troop reduction, suppression of scam operations, and proper border management.
“Any area that belongs to the Kingdom of Thailand must be vacated, that’s all,” he said.
When asked about human rights concerns, Anutin replied firmly that the issue was straightforward. Thai people must be treated fairly under one law. Those who encroach on Thai territory must leave. If they did not vacate, there would be no talks, he said.
He added that he had delegated full authority to the armed forces to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. All diplomatic talks are being handled by the Foreign Ministry, while the Sa Kaeo governor is in charge of local administration and rights protection. Everyone has full authority to act, he said.
On the indefinite postponement of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, Anutin said there were reasons behind the decision and that relevant agencies had been authorised to proceed accordingly.
Asked whether he planned to visit Ban Nong Chan himself, Anutin confirmed that he would, saying he would go at an appropriate time. When asked about the October 10 eviction deadline, he said authorities were already working in accordance with the agreed principles.