Anutin joins Nation executives to mark 38th anniversary of Krungthep Turakij

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Interior Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat, extended congratulations to Krungthep Turakij on its 38th anniversary under the theme “Insight for Opportunities.”
They were warmly received by Shine Bunnag, CEO of Nation Group, along with senior editors Somchai Meesen, Bakbun Boonlert and Weerasak Pongaksorn.
The meeting took place in a convivial atmosphere, with the prime minister sharing coffee and discussing the government’s progress during the first four months of administration in line with the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the People’s Party.
The conversation also covered ongoing flood relief operations and key economic stimulus measures, particularly the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme.
During the informal exchange, Anutin was light-heartedly teased about the possibility of a long tenure as prime minister — likened to former premier Prayut Chan-o-cha, who served nine years after installing the Narasingh statue at Thai Khu Fah Building in Government House for auspicious blessings.
After the meeting, Anutin proceeded to Government House to chair the first meeting of the natural disaster management and administration committee for 2025.