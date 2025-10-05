Economy takes centre stage as Thais pin hopes on Anutin government to deliver

When asked whether the Anutin government’s policies differ from those of previous administrations:

57.96% said they are “somewhat different”.



32.81% said they are “not different at all”.



9.23% said they are “very different”.



Regarding public confidence in the Anutin government following the policy statement:

43.78% said they are “not very confident”.



42.12% said they are “fairly confident”.



9.40% said they have “no confidence at all”.



4.70% said they are “very confident”.



When asked what they would like to tell the Anutin government during the four months before the next general election:

31.33% said they want to see concrete progress in tackling economic problems, cost of living, and household income.



23.11% urged the government to keep its promises and deliver on its stated policies.



15.56% called for honesty and commitment to the public interest.



15.11% wanted better care for soldiers and residents along the border areas.



8.44% urged the government to honour the memorandum of agreement (MOA) made with the People’s Party.

Pornpan Buathong, Director of Suan Dusit Poll, noted that following the government’s policy announcement, the public observed some differences compared with previous administrations — particularly in the economic sphere, which appeared to generate a sense of anticipation and excitement within society.

However, she added that transparency in governance remains a key condition affecting public confidence in Anutin’s administration. As a result, public sentiment remains ambivalent, and only tangible results over the next four months will determine whether this uncertainty can be transformed into genuine confidence.

Mudita Makwichit, lecturer in the Master of Arts Programme in Administrative Law and Public Administration at Suan Dusit University, analysed that the survey results reflected the public’s strong desire for economic solutions — particularly income generation and relief from daily living expenses, which are fundamental to household stability and quality of life.

At the same time, national security remains a key public concern, as political stability and social order are essential for driving development across all dimensions — from investment and international trade to public safety and property security.

These factors, she said, are also linked to boosting both domestic and international tourism.

Furthermore, the findings indicate that public confidence in the current government remains limited, making it a significant challenge for the administration to prove its governance capability.

She stressed that the government must demonstrate decisive and systematic action to steer the country through the current crises — particularly in tackling economic hardship and the cost of living.

If achieved swiftly and effectively, this could enhance public trust and potentially broaden the government’s political support base in the future.