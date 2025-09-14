People’s Party most popular: Suan Dusit Poll

An opinion survey by Suan Dusit University found that the opposition People’s Party is currently the most popular, but only two percentage points ahead of undecided voters.

The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted among 1,232 respondents nationwide from September 9 to 12, with the results released on Sunday. Most questions allowed multiple answers, except the one on party preference.

When asked which party they would vote for if an election were held now, respondents said: