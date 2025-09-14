People’s Party most popular: Suan Dusit Poll

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2025

Suan Dusit Poll shows People’s Party leads with 23.9%, just 2 points ahead of undecided voters, with Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai trailing behind.

An opinion survey by Suan Dusit University found that the opposition People’s Party is currently the most popular, but only two percentage points ahead of undecided voters.

The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted among 1,232 respondents nationwide from September 9 to 12, with the results released on Sunday. Most questions allowed multiple answers, except the one on party preference.

When asked which party they would vote for if an election were held now, respondents said:

  • 23.94%: People’s Party
  • 21.35%: Undecided
  • 14.20%: Bhumjaithai
  • 11.61%: Pheu Thai
  • 10.39%: Palang Pracharath
  • 18.51%: Other parties (including United Thai Nation at 3.25%, Democrat at 3.17%, and Thai Sang Thai at 1.79%)

Asked what role they would like to see the coalition play, respondents replied:

  • 75.27%: Work proactively to solve national issues with accountability
  • 64.73%: Cooperate with all sides for the sake of the nation
  • 57.22%: Govern with determination and deliver tangible results

Asked what role they would like the opposition to play, respondents replied:

  • 68.32%: Scrutinise the government’s work directly and effectively
  • 59.95%: Serve as the voice of the people
  • 58.73%: All parties should work together for the national interest

When asked what political parties should improve, respondents said:

  • 64.29%: Transparency and integrity
  • 62.91%: Keeping promises
  • 58.45%: Unity in working for the people
     
