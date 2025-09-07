Suan Dusit Poll: Thais Prioritise Cost of Living for New PM

A new survey by Suan Dusit Poll has revealed that the top priority for Thailand's new Prime Minister, as seen by the public, is tackling the cost of living and economic hardship.
The poll also found that many are losing faith in politicians, with a significant majority supporting a swift House dissolution.
The survey, titled "Expectations of the 32nd Prime Minister," was conducted by Suan Dusit University's Suan Dusit Poll, gathering opinions from 1,191 respondents nationwide.
The findings indicate that the most urgent tasks for the new premier are:
When asked about their level of confidence in the new Prime Minister's ability to solve the country's problems, the majority of respondents (56.09%) expressed a moderate level of confidence.
Furthermore, a substantial 76.66% of those surveyed agreed with the idea of the new government dissolving the House of Representatives within four months to hold a fresh election.
Respondents also shared specific messages they wanted to convey to the new Prime Minister:
Pornpan Buathong, head of Suan Dusit Poll, said that regardless of who becomes the new Prime Minister, the public remains deeply concerned about the economy, cost of living, and financial well-being.
This has led to calls for a swift dissolution of Parliament, which reflects a "crisis of trust" in politicians' words. Pornpan concluded that the new Prime Minister's tenure will be challenging, requiring them to not only address economic