Suan Dusit Poll: Thais Prioritise Cost of Living for New PM

A new survey by Suan Dusit Poll has revealed that the top priority for Thailand's new Prime Minister, as seen by the public, is tackling the cost of living and economic hardship.

The poll also found that many are losing faith in politicians, with a significant majority supporting a swift House dissolution.

The survey, titled "Expectations of the 32nd Prime Minister," was conducted by Suan Dusit University's Suan Dusit Poll, gathering opinions from 1,191 respondents nationwide.

The findings indicate that the most urgent tasks for the new premier are: