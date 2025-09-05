Anutin vows to work tirelessly as Thailand's new Prime Minister

After the parliamentary vote that confirmed him as the 32nd Prime Minister, Anutin expressed his determination to make the most of his time in office. "There is not much time, so I plan to work every day without breaks to ensure that problems are resolved quickly," he said.

When asked if he anticipated a particularly challenging workload, Anutin affirmed, "Yes, it will be a lot of work. It’s not just about working harder, but making sure that ongoing issues are resolved as soon as possible."

He also thanked the People’s Party for their support in securing his position.