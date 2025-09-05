Anutin vows to work tirelessly as Thailand's new Prime Minister

After the parliamentary vote that confirmed him as the 32nd Prime Minister, Anutin expressed his determination to make the most of his time in office. "There is not much time, so I plan to work every day without breaks to ensure that problems are resolved quickly," he said.
When asked if he anticipated a particularly challenging workload, Anutin affirmed, "Yes, it will be a lot of work. It’s not just about working harder, but making sure that ongoing issues are resolved as soon as possible."
He also thanked the People’s Party for their support in securing his position.
Anutin responded to foreign reporters, stating, "Certainly, we will move forward to the right action definitely.”
Regarding his cabinet, Anutin assured reporters that preparations had already been made. "Don’t worry, everything is ready. We will move quickly because time is limited," he said.
Anutin also mentioned that he planned to visit his father, Chavarat Charnvirakul, who is currently in hospital due to illness, before resuming parliamentary duties as agreed with the People’s Party. He will continue working until the conclusion of the parliamentary session.
Upon leaving the Parliament building, Anutin was seen driving away in his private Rolls-Royce. When reporters asked him to wave for a photo, Anutin instead offered a traditional Thai gesture of gratitude before departing.