Anutin admits feeling excited ahead of PM vote

Anutin Charnvirakul, the list MP and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, who is also the prime ministerial candidate, spoke to the press at Parliament on Friday (September 5) ahead of the vote for the new prime minister. He stated that everything would proceed according to the meeting agenda.

When asked if he felt excited on such a historic day, Anutin replied, "It's natural to feel excited."

He was then asked if he had any message for the public. Anutin expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you to all the people. I ask for your confidence and support to ensure everything runs smoothly."

After his brief remarks, Anutin left to attend the meeting.