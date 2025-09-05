Anutin elected as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister with majority vote

Out of 490 total votes, 311 were in favour of Anutin, 152 supported Pheu Thai candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, and 27 abstained.
Earlier, at 11.35am, the House decided to bring forward the vote on the prime minister’s selection, moving it from the eighth agenda item to the second. A total of 464 members participated in the vote, with 313 in favour, 142 against, 4 abstaining, and 5 not voting.
This decision followed a lengthy debate between those in favour of bringing the vote forward immediately and those preferring to follow the original order of business, which lasted over two hours.
At 12.05pm, the voting process began, with Chaichanok Chidchob, Secretary-General of Bhumjaithai and son of Newin Chidchob, nominating Anutin Charnvirakul for the position of Prime Minister. Sorawong Thienthong, a Pheu Thai MP, then nominated Chaikasem Nitisiri as a candidate.
This vote took place after the Constitutional Court’s ruling on August 29, which disqualified Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the position of Prime Minister due to the leaked conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
The ruling also led to the dissolution of the entire Cabinet, triggering the process to select a new prime minister in accordance with the constitution.
Two candidates vie for the prime minister’s seat, each with different stakes
The battle for the position of Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister today sees two candidates from different political parties being put forward for consideration:
1. Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party
Anutin has expressed his readiness to lead a minority government, backed by the People’s Party, which has confirmed that no MPs will reconsider their support for him.
The People’s Party has established a clear agreement under a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), with the aim of dissolving the House and holding a referendum on a new constitution to address the country’s challenges.
The People’s Party will continue its role as the opposition, holding the government to account, without any party members taking ministerial positions or negotiating for any benefits.
Anutin himself has expressed confidence and no concern regarding Pheu Thai's potential nomination of a rival candidate.
2. Chaikasem Nitisiri, from the Pheu Thai Party
Pheu Thai has confirmed Chaikasem’s candidacy for the position, with a key proposal: if entrusted with the prime minister’s role, he would immediately announce a House dissolution following his oath of office and policy address to Parliament.
The road to the 32nd prime minister’s chair and the crucial conditions
Anutin’s path to the prime minister’s office is supported by the People’s Party with 143 votes, along with an additional 146 votes from other parties, enabling the formation of a minority government.
Anutin Charnvirakul, also known as Sia Noo, was born on September 13, 1966, in Bangkok. He is the eldest son of Chavarat Charnvirakul, a former Minister of Interior under Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva’s government and founder of Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction (STECON).
Anutin graduated in engineering from Hofstra University in the US and completed a Mini MBA at Thammasat University.
With a political career spanning 29 years, Anutin began as an advisor to the Foreign Minister in 1996, later serving as Deputy Minister of Public Health and Deputy Minister of Commerce in Thaksin Shinawatra’s government.
Anutin was banned from politics for five years after being a board member of the Thai Rak Thai Party, which was dissolved in 2006. After his ban was lifted in 2012, he succeeded his father as the leader of Bhumjaithai.
During Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government, Anutin served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recently, in the government of Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, he held the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior before resigning