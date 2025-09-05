Anutin elected as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister with majority vote

Out of 490 total votes, 311 were in favour of Anutin, 152 supported Pheu Thai candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, and 27 abstained.

Earlier, at 11.35am, the House decided to bring forward the vote on the prime minister’s selection, moving it from the eighth agenda item to the second. A total of 464 members participated in the vote, with 313 in favour, 142 against, 4 abstaining, and 5 not voting.

This decision followed a lengthy debate between those in favour of bringing the vote forward immediately and those preferring to follow the original order of business, which lasted over two hours.

At 12.05pm, the voting process began, with Chaichanok Chidchob, Secretary-General of Bhumjaithai and son of Newin Chidchob, nominating Anutin Charnvirakul for the position of Prime Minister. Sorawong Thienthong, a Pheu Thai MP, then nominated Chaikasem Nitisiri as a candidate.

This vote took place after the Constitutional Court’s ruling on August 29, which disqualified Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the position of Prime Minister due to the leaked conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The ruling also led to the dissolution of the entire Cabinet, triggering the process to select a new prime minister in accordance with the constitution.