Anutin confident People’s Party will honour support as Next PM

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul expressed confidence on Thursday that the People’s Party would not go back on its promise to vote for him as the new prime minister in the PM vote scheduled for Friday.
Anutin said he believed the latest offer by Pheu Thai to swiftly dissolve the House of Representatives after the policy debate would not sway the People’s Party’s decision.
After the People’s Party announced its resolution on Wednesday to back Anutin in the PM vote, Pheu Thai responded with a new offer on Thursday morning. Pheu Thai proposed that its candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, could initiate the House dissolution immediately after the policy statement to Parliament, rather than waiting four months as promised by Anutin.
Anutin stated that he would not have to renegotiate with the People’s Party regarding the House dissolution timeframe.
When asked whether he was worried that the People’s Party might cancel the agreement, Anutin replied: “I’m confident the People’s Party will not do that, and I believe the People’s Party is also confident it will honour the agreement. This is a joint agreement among party members; otherwise, the party leader would not have signed it.”
Anutin said he was ready to contest against Chaikasem in the PM vote on Friday and welcomed the competition, believing it would make all sides more active.
He added that he would be prepared to present his vision as prime minister before the vote.
If he wins the PM post, Anutin said he would not focus solely on border issues but would also address other critical matters, including economic and social concerns.
Anutin also stated that he would not interfere with any legal cases involving his party and close associates if elected and would encourage those responsible for the cases to proceed as necessary.