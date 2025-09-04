Anutin confident People’s Party will honour support as Next PM

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul expressed confidence on Thursday that the People’s Party would not go back on its promise to vote for him as the new prime minister in the PM vote scheduled for Friday.

Anutin said he believed the latest offer by Pheu Thai to swiftly dissolve the House of Representatives after the policy debate would not sway the People’s Party’s decision.

After the People’s Party announced its resolution on Wednesday to back Anutin in the PM vote, Pheu Thai responded with a new offer on Thursday morning. Pheu Thai proposed that its candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, could initiate the House dissolution immediately after the policy statement to Parliament, rather than waiting four months as promised by Anutin.