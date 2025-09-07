Nida Poll Reveals Public Support for Early House Dissolution

A recent Nida Poll has found that a majority of the Thai public supports dissolving the House of Representatives sooner than four months, with a clear preference for amending the constitution on a clause-by-clause basis.

The survey, titled "House Dissolution in 4 Months for Constitutional Amendment," was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) Poll between 4-5 September 2025.

It gathered opinions from 1,310 respondents aged 18 and over from across the country, representing various regions, educational backgrounds, occupations, and income levels.

When asked about the proposal to dissolve the House of Representatives within four months, 59.24% of respondents stated that the House should be dissolved as soon as possible, without waiting for the full four-month period.