Nida Poll Reveals Public Support for Early House Dissolution

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 07, 2025

Majority favours dissolving parliament sooner than four months, with strong demand for clause-by-clause constitutional reform

 

A recent Nida Poll has found that a majority of the Thai public supports dissolving the House of Representatives sooner than four months, with a clear preference for amending the constitution on a clause-by-clause basis.

 

The survey, titled "House Dissolution in 4 Months for Constitutional Amendment," was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) Poll between 4-5 September 2025.

 

It gathered opinions from 1,310 respondents aged 18 and over from across the country, representing various regions, educational backgrounds, occupations, and income levels.

 

When asked about the proposal to dissolve the House of Representatives within four months, 59.24% of respondents stated that the House should be dissolved as soon as possible, without waiting for the full four-month period.

 

 

Further findings on this topic showed that:

  • 27.17% agreed with dissolving the House within four months.
  • 9.54% believed the House should not be dissolved at all and should serve its full term until 2027.
  • 2.52% supported dissolving the House within six months.
  • 0.92% preferred a dissolution within one year.

 

The poll also explored the public's desire for constitutional amendment.

 

A significant 37.56% indicated a strong desire for reform, while 21.76% said they "quite" wanted it. In contrast, 28.17% expressed no desire for reform, and 9.99% said they "not very much" wanted it.

 

 

Among those who expressed a desire for constitutional reform (either strongly or moderately), a majority of 74.39% supported a clause-by-clause amendment approach. This was in contrast to 24.71% who favoured amending the constitution in its entirety.

 

