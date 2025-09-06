International media see Thai politics under Anutin as stable for now, but uncertainty looms

Influential US media outlet The New York Times reported that Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the conservative Bhumjaithai Party, has been voted in as Thailand’s new prime minister. The move, however, points towards a possible national election within the next four months, potentially in January, prolonging the political uncertainty that has gripped Thailand for months.

At 58, Anutin is set to become Thailand’s third prime minister in two years. He will lead a minority government at a time when the country faces a precarious ceasefire with Cambodia and an economic slowdown, driven by falling tourist numbers and import tariffs imposed under US President Donald Trump.

Known for his pro-legalisation cannabis policies, Anutin may push his cannabis agenda again. He recently stated that his goal remains to develop a regulated cannabis industry for medical use, arguing against reverting cannabis to a criminalised substance.

The report echoes Bloomberg, which noted that Anutin’s election eases political turmoil, though the reprieve may be short-lived. Peter Mumford, head of Southeast Asia Practice at Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, commented: “Friday’s vote immediately ended the recent drama and likely avoided the risk of a snap election this year. Yet Thailand’s political game will continue, especially as Anutin seeks to expand his coalition. Meanwhile, challenges await in a weak economy, particularly amid Trump’s trade war, and persistent tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.”