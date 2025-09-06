Market sentiment brightens as Anutin elected Thailand’s 32nd PM

Parliament on 5 September voted to endorse Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister. The Stock Exchange of Thailand responded positively, gaining 11 points, with shares linked to Bhumjaithai’s policy agenda driving the rally.

The market rose about 2% this week, reflecting expectations of new stimulus measures from the incoming government. Analysts noted that sentiment for the Thai bourse has now shifted to a “positive” outlook.

Sorrabhol Virameteekul, Senior Director of Securities Analysis at Kasikorn Securities, said that historically, over the past two decades, the Thai stock index has typically risen about 0.5% in the month following the formal appointment of a new prime minister, with foreign investors buying a net average of 6–10 billion baht.

“This time, however, the new PM’s endorsement comes alongside the passage of the Budget Bill, enabling immediate disbursement, while political stability appears firmer. This suggests the Thai index could climb more significantly,” he explained.

Fed clarity may boost fund inflows

Analysts are also watching the US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on September 16–17, for guidance on interest rates next year. Should the Fed signal two or three rate cuts, more than the single cut currently expected by markets, foreign fund inflows could return gradually from September, supporting the Thai index in a range of 1,275–1,330 points this month.