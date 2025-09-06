Anutin eyes new “Let’s Go Halves” scheme to boost spending and revive economy

Anutin Charnvirakul is reportedly preparing a new version of the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) subsidised-shopping scheme to stimulate consumer spending and address short-term economic challenges after taking office as Prime Minister.

Sources from the Bhumjaithai Party said that the incoming PM is designing this updated measure to quickly restore the purchasing power of citizens. The initiative follows a policy previously implemented during the administration of former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, which aimed to boost the economy and support both consumers and local businesses.

“This ‘Khon La Khrueng’ policy was highly popular in the past government, helping to reduce living costs for households while broadly stimulating spending at community shops,” a source said.

The move reflects Bhumjaithai’s effort to push for tangible economic measures, particularly at a time when grassroots economic activity remains sluggish and household purchasing power continues to decline.

It remains to be seen how Anutin’s version of the scheme will be presented, though it is expected to include adjustments to suit the current economic context.