Anutin vows to supervise DSI on Khao Kradong and Senate collusion cases to ensure fairness

Incoming Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assured the public that all state-owned assets, including Khao Kradong land, will remain under state control, stressing that all actions must comply with the law. He dismissed concerns raised by Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Interior Minister, that Khao Kradong land could be lost if Anutin assumes office.
“All state property must remain state property, but it must be handled according to the law. No one should fabricate or distort matters as has happened in the past,” Anutin said.
He added that all matters, including Khao Kradong and the Senate collusion case, must strictly follow legal procedures. Any attempts to defame or manipulate these cases for personal gain will be closely monitored and publicly addressed, he said. “As long as we act lawfully, no one can legitimately prosecute us, except those attempting to smear us — and it is already clear who they are,” he added.
Regarding the role of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in handling these two high-profile cases, Anutin said he would oversee the agency to ensure operations are proper, transparent, and not used as a political tool to oppress citizens. “If people like us are being unfairly targeted, imagine what ordinary citizens would face under similar circumstances,” he said.
Anutin emphasised that harassment, fabricated charges, or misuse of state power to punish opponents must end, and that justice should be applied equally to all. “This country has laws. No one should exploit the system for personal benefit,” he stressed.
When asked about former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s recent departure abroad, Anutin said that the law governs all actions. He assured that under his leadership and that of the cabinet, laws would be enforced impartially. “We will neither protect nor target anyone. We will not escalate conflicts or perpetuate resentment. As my father taught me, a hundred acts of anger do not outweigh a single act of forgiveness,” he concluded.