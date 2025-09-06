Anutin vows to supervise DSI on Khao Kradong and Senate collusion cases to ensure fairness

Incoming Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assured the public that all state-owned assets, including Khao Kradong land, will remain under state control, stressing that all actions must comply with the law. He dismissed concerns raised by Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Interior Minister, that Khao Kradong land could be lost if Anutin assumes office.

“All state property must remain state property, but it must be handled according to the law. No one should fabricate or distort matters as has happened in the past,” Anutin said.

He added that all matters, including Khao Kradong and the Senate collusion case, must strictly follow legal procedures. Any attempts to defame or manipulate these cases for personal gain will be closely monitored and publicly addressed, he said. “As long as we act lawfully, no one can legitimately prosecute us, except those attempting to smear us — and it is already clear who they are,” he added.