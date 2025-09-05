People’s Party casts vote for Anutin amid risks but accepts responsibility

He made this statement after the People’s Party’s 143 MPs unanimously voted in support of Anutin as the 32nd Prime Minister of Thailand on Friday, September 5.
Parit expressed that this challenging moment had arrived. He acknowledged that it would be a lie to claim there were no concerns about the future of the country following the vote.
Since the People’s Party decided to take action after the Constitutional Court's ruling disqualified former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, we have worked to use the 140+ votes of our MPs to steer the country toward the least detrimental course, Parit stated.
He continued, "I know well that, regardless of who is called upon, there will be a time when we must cast our votes in Parliament that go against our conscience and the aspirations of the 14 million people who chose me and my party to represent them in Parliament two years ago."
The spokesperson for the People’s Party stressed that today’s decision was never based on trust in any individual but rather the party’s efforts to push for a new constitution.
I am fully aware of which side is insincere when it comes to constitutional matters, and I have consistently raised objections and made suggestions to all parties at every step to ensure the best approach for achieving that goal, Parit said.
Despite the party’s efforts to listen carefully and consider input from members and the public, Parit admitted that today's decision carries risks stemming from uncontrollable factors.
We know that the 'chains' we have as the majority opposition, tethered to a minority government, may be eroded by external forces and weakened, he added.
However, he emphasised, now that we have chosen this path together, we believe the best way to strengthen these 'chains' is through unity and the hard work of all our 140+ MPs, who represent the 14 million voices of the people.
Our responsibility is to monitor every step of the new government and to use parliamentary mechanisms to remove it as soon as it fails to honour agreements or abuses its power, he added.
For those who supported the Move Forward Party and are disappointed by the decision, Parit assured them that their voices remain important, heard within the party's meetings, and continue to influence the party's choices.
He also called on those who accept or agree with the decision to understand that those with differing views genuinely wish the best for the party and the country, just as they do.
To the people who do not want Anutin as Prime Minister, Parit pledged that the People’s Party would take full responsibility for today’s decision by fulfilling its role as the opposition and ensuring that no harm comes to the public from this choice.
Parit stressed that Anutin must remember every clause and word in the agreements he signed before the people, and always keep in mind the following:
"From now on, my party and I will fulfil our duties as representatives of the people to the fullest, as the opposition, ensuring that every step and every action of the government complies with the agreement made in front of the people, and that the power entrusted to us is not used inappropriately for anyone's personal benefit," Parit concluded.