People’s Party casts vote for Anutin amid risks but accepts responsibility

He made this statement after the People’s Party’s 143 MPs unanimously voted in support of Anutin as the 32nd Prime Minister of Thailand on Friday, September 5.

Parit expressed that this challenging moment had arrived. He acknowledged that it would be a lie to claim there were no concerns about the future of the country following the vote.

Since the People’s Party decided to take action after the Constitutional Court's ruling disqualified former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, we have worked to use the 140+ votes of our MPs to steer the country toward the least detrimental course, Parit stated.

He continued, "I know well that, regardless of who is called upon, there will be a time when we must cast our votes in Parliament that go against our conscience and the aspirations of the 14 million people who chose me and my party to represent them in Parliament two years ago."