People's Party decides to support Anutin Charnvirakul for PM with Conditions

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 03, 2025

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, list MP and leader of the People's Party (PPLE), revealed at the parliament building on Wednesday morning (September 3) that the party had decided that if a parliamentary session is held to vote for a prime minister, the PPLE would support Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, for the position. 

However, Anutin would need to agree to the party's conditions.

Originally, the party was scheduled to announce its decision on the PM vote at 9.30am on September 3, but the press conference was moved up to 8.45am.

People's Party decides to support Anutin Charnvirakul for PM with Conditions

 

Natthaphong said that since the release of the audio clip of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen, the People's Party has consistently reaffirmed that the best solution is to return power to the people, allowing them to decide the future of the country through a dissolution of Parliament and a new election. This would provide a stable government capable of addressing the nation's problems.

However, today, the government, which holds the power to dissolve Parliament, remains unclear, unresponsive, and is attempting to cling to power for as long as possible, without acknowledging its failure in governance. The people can no longer trust this administration to lead the country.

Natthaphong explained that during the morning's party meeting, it was decided that if the party abstains from voting, no candidate may secure a majority. This could potentially allow a former coup-maker to assume office. 

Over the past five days, after discussions with the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties, the PPLE has carefully and thoroughly reviewed the conditions of both parties.

People's Party decides to support Anutin Charnvirakul for PM with Conditions

The conditions set by the People's Party are as follows:

  1. The new prime minister must dissolve the House of Representatives within four months from the date of the policy speech to Parliament, to organise a general election for Members of Parliament.
  2. If the Constitutional Court rules that a referendum is required before Parliament can amend the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, 2017, as per Article 256, the new Cabinet must organise a referendum on the proposed constitutional amendments, leading to the drafting of a new constitution by an elected Constitutional Drafting Assembly. This must be done promptly and no later than the date of the general election for Members of Parliament.
  3. If the Constitutional Court rules that a referendum is not required before Parliament can proceed with the amendment of the 2017 Constitution, the new Cabinet, together with the People's Party and Bhumjaithai Party, will expedite the process of drafting constitutional amendments to establish a procedure for the creation of a new constitution by an elected Constitutional Drafting Assembly, which must be completed during this current session of the House of Representatives.
  4. To ensure that the new prime minister dissolves the House of Representatives within four months, the Bhumjaithai Party must not take any actions that would create a majority government.
  5. The People's Party will remain in the opposition, fully exercising its role in scrutinising the administration of the new government, and no member of the People's Party will hold a ministerial position.

People's Party decides to support Anutin Charnvirakul for PM with Conditions

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy