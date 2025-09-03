People's Party decides to support Anutin Charnvirakul for PM with Conditions

Natthaphong said that since the release of the audio clip of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen, the People's Party has consistently reaffirmed that the best solution is to return power to the people, allowing them to decide the future of the country through a dissolution of Parliament and a new election. This would provide a stable government capable of addressing the nation's problems.

However, today, the government, which holds the power to dissolve Parliament, remains unclear, unresponsive, and is attempting to cling to power for as long as possible, without acknowledging its failure in governance. The people can no longer trust this administration to lead the country.

Natthaphong explained that during the morning's party meeting, it was decided that if the party abstains from voting, no candidate may secure a majority. This could potentially allow a former coup-maker to assume office.

Over the past five days, after discussions with the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties, the PPLE has carefully and thoroughly reviewed the conditions of both parties.