Test of leadership credentials for Natthaphong in 2025

As 2025 begins, political dynamics take centre stage, with players employing every tactic to outmanoeuvre their rivals in an unfolding political game.
At the heart of the opposition is Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the People's Party and dubbed "Theng-Teng" (floating aimlessly) by the media. This nickname reflects his perceived lacklustre performance and diminished stature as an opposition leader, overshadowed by prominent members of his own party. Many view the People's Party as a "one-party opposition", despite the Palang Pracharath Party joining its ranks.
The People's Party remains isolated, focusing more on proposing legislation than scrutinising the government. Natthaphong’s perceived lack of charisma and authority, especially compared to Pita Limjaroenrat, the former leader of the dissolved Move Forward Party, compounds the challenge. During recent provincial council elections, Pita's image as a guest campaigner outshone Natthaphong's leadership, reinforcing the "Theng-Teng" label.
Meanwhile, the relationship between the opposition People's Party and the ruling Pheu Thai has garnered attention. While occasional tensions surface, remnants of their historical connections linger.
This context has placed Natthaphong’s performance under scrutiny in his first year as opposition leader, raising doubts about his effectiveness. Despite challenges, Natthaphong has maintained that the People's Party is not isolated and is open to collaboration with other parties to advance legislation of benefit to the public.
Early in 2025, the People's Party plans to file a no-confidence motion against the government, signalling its commitment to put the government under scrutiny. Beyond this, the party has laid out an ambitious legislative agenda, including reforms in education, the environment, land use, military restructuring—aiming to make April’s conscription the last mandatory draft—economic measures, and combating corruption.
Natthaphong remains unfazed about comparisons with Pita, saying fluctuations in popularity are normal. He emphasised his focus on future initiatives rather than comparisons with past leaders.
Natthaphong is optimistic about the upcoming local elections on February 1, 2025, viewing them as a chance for the People's Party to demonstrate its capabilities.
“The no-confidence debates will not be trivial. This opposition takes a proactive and constructive approach. The People's Party has proposed the most legislations in Parliament and is ready to support any bills that benefit the public,” Natthaphong affirmed.
Currently, the opposition comprises six parties: the People's Party with 141 seats, Palang Pracharath with 19 seats, Thai Sang Thai with six, and the Fair, Thai Progressive, and Thai Liberal parties with one seat each.
However, indications suggest the opposition may ultimately shrink to just three parties—the People's Party, Fair Party, and Thai Progressive Party—with a total of 143 seats. The other parties, judging by past voting patterns, appear to be drifting in different directions.
With fewer than half the chamber’s seats, the opposition lacks the numbers to destabilise the government through parliamentary mechanisms unless significant political missteps occur.
Nevertheless, the opposition can use its position to expose the government’s vulnerabilities, potentially fuelling movements beyond Parliament.
As the political arena unfolds in 2025, the stage is set for a battle of wits. Whether the opposition proves itself a formidable rival or a symbolic presence remains to be seen.