Test of leadership credentials for Natthaphong in 2025

As 2025 begins, political dynamics take centre stage, with players employing every tactic to outmanoeuvre their rivals in an unfolding political game.

At the heart of the opposition is Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the People's Party and dubbed "Theng-Teng" (floating aimlessly) by the media. This nickname reflects his perceived lacklustre performance and diminished stature as an opposition leader, overshadowed by prominent members of his own party. Many view the People's Party as a "one-party opposition", despite the Palang Pracharath Party joining its ranks.

The People's Party remains isolated, focusing more on proposing legislation than scrutinising the government. Natthaphong’s perceived lack of charisma and authority, especially compared to Pita Limjaroenrat, the former leader of the dissolved Move Forward Party, compounds the challenge. During recent provincial council elections, Pita's image as a guest campaigner outshone Natthaphong's leadership, reinforcing the "Theng-Teng" label.