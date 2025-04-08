Transport Ministry tackles high airfare during Songkran travel rush

In addition, Suriya has called for discussions with six major airlines to explore collaborative measures aimed at addressing overpriced airfares, acknowledging the significant spike in travel demand during the Songkran period.

To address the perennial issue of inflated airfares during peak holiday periods, six major airlines have agreed to support measures to reduce ticket prices.

These include Thai Airways International Public Company Limited and members of the Airlines Association of Thailand: Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet. The participating carriers will cut domestic airfares by up to 30% below the regulated ceiling price for high-demand routes.

In addition, they will add 124 extra flights, increasing seat availability by 25,000 seats to accommodate surging demand during the Songkran holidays.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is also advising passengers to use self-service check-in kiosks (CUSS) and self-bag drop machines (CUBD) to speed up airport procedures.

Travelers are further encouraged to register for the Biometric Identification System, which allows for quicker and smoother boarding.

Registration can be completed at CUSS kiosks or by informing airline staff at the check-in counter.