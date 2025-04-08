Transport Ministry tackles high airfare during Songkran travel rush

To ensure smooth and safe travel, the Ministry of Transport has ramped up preparations to facilitate and safeguard public transportation during the holiday. The aim is to guarantee convenience, safety throughout all routes, and reasonable fares for travelers.
However, with high demand often comes high prices—a recurring issue during major holidays. In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to closely monitor the situation. Officials have been deployed to inspect Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports on a weekly basis.
In addition, Suriya has called for discussions with six major airlines to explore collaborative measures aimed at addressing overpriced airfares, acknowledging the significant spike in travel demand during the Songkran period.
To address the perennial issue of inflated airfares during peak holiday periods, six major airlines have agreed to support measures to reduce ticket prices.
These include Thai Airways International Public Company Limited and members of the Airlines Association of Thailand: Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet. The participating carriers will cut domestic airfares by up to 30% below the regulated ceiling price for high-demand routes.
In addition, they will add 124 extra flights, increasing seat availability by 25,000 seats to accommodate surging demand during the Songkran holidays.
Airports of Thailand (AOT) is also advising passengers to use self-service check-in kiosks (CUSS) and self-bag drop machines (CUBD) to speed up airport procedures.
Travelers are further encouraged to register for the Biometric Identification System, which allows for quicker and smoother boarding.
Registration can be completed at CUSS kiosks or by informing airline staff at the check-in counter.
In light of recent incidents involving power banks catching fire onboard, passengers are reminded to strictly follow airline-specific policies regarding their use and storage.
Some carriers now prohibit in-flight charging and storing power banks in overhead compartments.
AOT recommends that travelers check with their airline about power bank regulations to ensure a safe journey.
The official guidelines issued by CAAT regarding power banks are as follows:
Up to 100Wh or 20,000 mAh: Allowed onboard, up to 20 units per passenger.
Between 100Wh and 160Wh: Allowed, maximum 2 units per passenger.
Over 160Wh or 32,000 mAh: Not permitted onboard under any circumstance.
Passengers are urged to comply with these safety measures and prepare in advance to ensure a smooth and enjoyable Songkran travel experience.