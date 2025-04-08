Deadly Delight: Health Officials Warn of Fatal Poisonous Mushrooms After Rainfall

Health authorities in Thailand have issued a stark warning to the public about the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms that sprout after recent rainfall.

These naturally occurring fungi can include deadly poisonous varieties, and officials are urging extreme caution, providing guidance on how to distinguish safe and toxic types to prevent potentially fatal incidents.

The recent onset of the rainy season in many regions has led to a proliferation of wild mushrooms, encompassing both edible and poisonous species.

Experts highlight the particular risk posed by mushrooms in their early bud stage, where their similar appearance can make them indistinguishable to the untrained eye.

This resemblance can lead to the accidental consumption of poisonous mushrooms in meals, resulting in severe illness and even death.

Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, identified the most common poisonous mushrooms responsible for illness and fatalities:

The Death Cap (Amanita phalloides): Known locally by various names including toxic young russula and death egg mushroom, this deadly fungus closely resembles edible white russulas or egg mushrooms. Key differences in the edible varieties include short, comb-like markings on the cap's edge and a hollow stem when cut open.

