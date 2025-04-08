Thaksin Predicts Economic Recovery, Pheu Thai Pledges Forward on Entertainment Complex Bill

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra offered a message of optimism to Pheu Thai Party members, predicting that the nation's economic and security challenges will begin to ease within a matter of months.
His remarks came as he joined party leader and current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, along with other party leaders and members, for traditional Songkran water-pouring ceremonies at the party's annual general meeting (AGM) in Bangkok on Tuesday.
Thaksin, a founder of the party, acknowledged the "challenging year" ahead for both the government and Pheu Thai, drawing parallels with the 1997 Asian financial crisis during his tenure as Prime Minister.
However, he asserted that the current structural economic issues, while requiring significant recovery efforts, would see improvement by 2026, urging party members to remain resolute against misinformation.
Earlier in the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn addressed the attendees, expressing her gratitude to the party's Members of Parliament for their diligent efforts during the recent censure debate.
"Every time I return here, I feel the warmth," she said. "This is a space where we can talk and a safe space. I'm happy to see everyone today... I must thank everyone who helped ensure the parliamentary proceedings followed regulations and for the moral support. The support from Pheu Thai MPs is always reassuring. We are able to provide explanations, but beyond explanations, the moral support we receive from the Pheu Thai Party is invaluable."
Paetongtarn also highlighted the party's commitment to bolstering its political strength and communication capabilities.
"We will be increasing the team's personnel to serve as information sources, a working team that updates on various political situations and legislation entering parliament. They will provide data backup and train MPs to be effective speakers, which will boost the confidence and ease of our MPs significantly and help them communicate effectively both within parliament and with the public."
Turning to the controversial Entertainment Complex Bill, Paetongtarn firmly stated that the party would not back down on the legislation, despite recent setbacks and public debate.
She expressed regret over what she perceived as misrepresentations of the bill, drawing comparisons with similar, smaller-scale revenue-generating projects in Singapore and Hong Kong.
"We are not retreating," she affirmed. "It's regrettable that it has been misrepresented. ... We are always portrayed as establishing legalised gambling dens. During the parliamentary recess, I urge MPs and the ministers overseeing this matter to help clarify the situation."
Thaksin then offered his perspective on the bill, downplaying reports of pressure being placed on coalition partners to support it. While admitting to discussing the matter and seeking opinions, he denied any threats of expulsion for non-compliance.
He noted that the Prime Minister would be prioritising urgent economic matters, specifically the US tariff increases, before revisiting the entertainment complex legislation, which he confirmed had only been postponed, not cancelled.
Acknowledging the diverse opinions within the multi-party coalition, Thaksin expressed confidence that an understanding could be reached through dialogue, highlighting the Prime Minister's frequent engagement with coalition partners.
Dismissing suggestions of pre-selected beneficiaries for entertainment complex licenses, Thaksin insisted on a transparent bidding process overseen by external committees.
He also clarified the terminology, stating the focus was on "entertainment complexes" rather than solely "casinos", which he described as a small component.
He emphasised the potential for private sector investment in facilities like concert halls and amusement parks, aiming for increased investment, job creation, and tourism, along with proper tax revenue.
He urged against "jealousy" and "misguided comparisons" with standalone casinos in neighbouring countries, arguing that the proposed model aimed for comprehensive development, not simply gambling dens.
Thaksin advised party members to remain steadfast in their convictions and trust in the government's good intentions, urging them to disregard baseless criticism. He also pointed out the inconsistency of some political actors who previously supported similar policies.
Regarding the stance of coalition partners Bhumjaithai and United Thai Nation, Thaksin noted varied levels of support but remained optimistic that the government would secure the necessary votes when the bill is eventually tabled, while aiming to minimise inter-coalition friction.
He firmly denied any quid pro quo arrangements with coalition partners to gain their support for the bill.
When questioned about the bill's timeline in relation to the current government's term, Thaksin suggested that if necessary, the next Pheu Thai-led government could continue the process, anticipating potential delays in the Senate.
He confidently predicted a future Pheu Thai government.
Touching on potential Senate scrutiny of the bill, Thaksin alluded to existing tensions between the Senate and the Ministry of Justice as a possible source of reaction.
He framed the political manoeuvring as inherent to the political landscape, urging the party to remain focused on their good intentions for the country.
While acknowledging the possibility of the bill's passage, he stressed the importance of achieving consensus and avoiding forcing the issue, recognising that change inevitably faces opposition.
He reiterated the aim to regulate gambling through a system of identity verification (KYC) to enhance financial security and provide treatment for addiction, contrasting it with what he described as the "unchecked" gambling of the past.