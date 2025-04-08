Thaksin Predicts Economic Recovery, Pheu Thai Pledges Forward on Entertainment Complex Bill

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra offered a message of optimism to Pheu Thai Party members, predicting that the nation's economic and security challenges will begin to ease within a matter of months.

His remarks came as he joined party leader and current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, along with other party leaders and members, for traditional Songkran water-pouring ceremonies at the party's annual general meeting (AGM) in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Thaksin, a founder of the party, acknowledged the "challenging year" ahead for both the government and Pheu Thai, drawing parallels with the 1997 Asian financial crisis during his tenure as Prime Minister.

However, he asserted that the current structural economic issues, while requiring significant recovery efforts, would see improvement by 2026, urging party members to remain resolute against misinformation.

Earlier in the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn addressed the attendees, expressing her gratitude to the party's Members of Parliament for their diligent efforts during the recent censure debate.