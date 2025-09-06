Anutin begins forming new cabinet with coalition and external ministerial seats

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 06, 2025

Anutin Charnvirakul moves to form Thailand’s new cabinet, with ministerial posts allocated across coalition partners and external experts.

Following Anutin Charnvirakul’s approval by the House of Representatives as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister, preparations are underway to form the “Anutin 1 Cabinet,” based on a minority government comprising a total of 146 supportive votes.

Sources have revealed the ministerial allocations by party as follows:

Bhumjaithai Party – 12 seats + 5 external appointments

  • Prime Minister and Minister of Interior: Anutin Charnvirakul
  • Deputy Minister of Interior: Sabida Thaiseth
  • Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation: Chaichanok Chidchob
  • Minister of Digital Economy and Society: Supamas Isarabhakdi
  • Minister of Transport: Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn
  • Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office: Paradorn Prissananantakul

External appointments – 5 seats

  • Minister of Finance: Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput (former Bank of Thailand Governor)
  • Minister of Energy: Supattanapong Punmeechaow
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs: Sihasak Phuangketkeow (former permanent secretary)
  • Minister of Commerce: Jatuporn Buruspat
  • Minister of Justice: position currently being approached

Klatham Party – 7 seats

  • Minister of Defence: Capt Thamanat Prompow (position still contested with Palang Pracharath Party)
  • Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives: Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn
  • Minister of Education: Narumon Pinyosinwat
  • Minister of Social Development and Human Security: Akara Prompao
  • Deputy Ministers: Ong-At Wongprayoon and Sampan Mayuso

Palang Pracharath Party – 4 seats

  • Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health: Santi Promphat
  • Minister of Defence: Gen Nut Intaracharoen
  • Two further seats: Treenuch Thienthong and Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn (ministries yet to be assigned)

Suchart Chomklin faction

  • Minister of Natural Resources and Environment: Suchart Chomklin
  • Minister of Industry: Yotsing Liamlert

United Thai Nation Party: 4 seats

Pheu Thai & Democrat MPs: 1-2 seats

Reports indicate that discussions over ministerial positions are continuing into the evening, signalling further cabinet adjustments may follow.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy