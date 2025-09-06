Anutin begins forming new cabinet with coalition and external ministerial seats

Following Anutin Charnvirakul’s approval by the House of Representatives as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister, preparations are underway to form the “Anutin 1 Cabinet,” based on a minority government comprising a total of 146 supportive votes.
Sources have revealed the ministerial allocations by party as follows:
Bhumjaithai Party – 12 seats + 5 external appointments
External appointments – 5 seats
Klatham Party – 7 seats
Palang Pracharath Party – 4 seats
Suchart Chomklin faction
United Thai Nation Party: 4 seats
Pheu Thai & Democrat MPs: 1-2 seats
Reports indicate that discussions over ministerial positions are continuing into the evening, signalling further cabinet adjustments may follow.