Anutin begins forming new cabinet with coalition and external ministerial seats

Following Anutin Charnvirakul’s approval by the House of Representatives as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister, preparations are underway to form the “Anutin 1 Cabinet,” based on a minority government comprising a total of 146 supportive votes.

Sources have revealed the ministerial allocations by party as follows:

Bhumjaithai Party – 12 seats + 5 external appointments

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior: Anutin Charnvirakul

Deputy Minister of Interior: Sabida Thaiseth

Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation: Chaichanok Chidchob

Minister of Digital Economy and Society: Supamas Isarabhakdi

Minister of Transport: Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office: Paradorn Prissananantakul

External appointments – 5 seats