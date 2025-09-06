Anutin convenes party meeting as Cabinet secretary visits to finalise new Cabinet details

At 12:00 noon, Anutin arrived at the party headquarters in a luxurious Rolls-Royce, appearing relaxed and smiling, wearing a leaf-patterned Hawaiian shirt. Upon his arrival, reporters attempted to interview him, but he excused himself to attend a meeting, stating: “There’s no news at the moment.”

At around 1:00 pm, Natjaree Anuntasilpa, Cabinet Secretary, arrived at the party headquarters. She is expected to meet with Anutin, in his capacity as incoming Prime Minister, to discuss the submission of details for the “Anutin 1 Cabinet.”

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai is preparing for an official ceremony, with party executives and prospective ministers from the party’s allocation in the Anutin 1 Cabinet, including Paradorn Prissananantakul, MP for Ang Thong, and party stalwart Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, among others.