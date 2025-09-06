Anutin convenes party meeting as Cabinet secretary visits to finalise new Cabinet details

On September 6, at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, preparations are underway following Anutin Charnvirakul’s approval by the House of Representatives yesterday as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister.
Since the morning, the party organised its offices to accommodate key activities. This follows the submission of Anutin’s name by the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives to await royal endorsement, as per protocol. Floral arrangements from private companies have been arriving at the party headquarters, offering congratulations to the incoming Prime Minister.
At 12:00 noon, Anutin arrived at the party headquarters in a luxurious Rolls-Royce, appearing relaxed and smiling, wearing a leaf-patterned Hawaiian shirt. Upon his arrival, reporters attempted to interview him, but he excused himself to attend a meeting, stating: “There’s no news at the moment.”
At around 1:00 pm, Natjaree Anuntasilpa, Cabinet Secretary, arrived at the party headquarters. She is expected to meet with Anutin, in his capacity as incoming Prime Minister, to discuss the submission of details for the “Anutin 1 Cabinet.”
Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai is preparing for an official ceremony, with party executives and prospective ministers from the party’s allocation in the Anutin 1 Cabinet, including Paradorn Prissananantakul, MP for Ang Thong, and party stalwart Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, among others.