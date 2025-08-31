Thai political index hits 20-month low, opposition leads: Suan Dusit Poll

The findings reflect growing public frustration, with respondents citing both political turmoil and financial stress as factors eroding confidence.
The nationwide survey, titled “Thailand’s Political Index for August 2025”, was conducted between August 25 and 29 with a sample of 2,208 respondents. It assessed 25 indicators reflecting public confidence in various aspects of Thai politics, each rated on a 10-point scale.
Overall, the index for August 2025 stood at 3.71 points out of 10, down from 3.86 in July 2025.
The public rated 25 indicators in the Thai Political Index on a scale of 1 to 10, ranked from highest to lowest as follows:
Politicians with the most prominent roles
Government politicians
Opposition politicians
Government and opposition achievements most appreciated by the public
Government achievements
Opposition achievements
Pornpan Buathong, President of Suan Dusit Poll, stated that Thailand’s political index in August was the lowest in 20 months, reflecting how the public is simultaneously “stressed by politics” and “stressed by their wallets”.
She explained that ongoing political cases, tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, the 20-baht electric train fare policy, and the rising cost of living have all weighed on public sentiment, causing confidence to steadily decline.