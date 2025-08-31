Thai political index hits 20-month low, opposition leads: Suan Dusit Poll

The August 2025 Suan Dusit Poll revealed that Thailand’s political index has dropped to its lowest point in 20 months, with the opposition outperforming the government.

The findings reflect growing public frustration, with respondents citing both political turmoil and financial stress as factors eroding confidence.

The nationwide survey, titled “Thailand’s Political Index for August 2025”, was conducted between August 25 and 29 with a sample of 2,208 respondents. It assessed 25 indicators reflecting public confidence in various aspects of Thai politics, each rated on a 10-point scale.

Overall, the index for August 2025 stood at 3.71 points out of 10, down from 3.86 in July 2025.

The public rated 25 indicators in the Thai Political Index on a scale of 1 to 10, ranked from highest to lowest as follows:

  1. Performance of the opposition – 4.59 (up from the previous month)
  2. Public participation – 4.26 (down)
  3. Government transparency in providing information – 4.15 (down)
  4. Citizens’ rights and freedoms – 4.09 (down)
  5. Development of public education – 3.98 (down)
  6. National security – 3.93 (down)
  7. Overall performance of political parties – 3.74 (down)
  8. Overall social conditions – 3.73 (down)
  9. Overall problem-solving – 3.71 (down)
  10. Conduct and behaviour of politicians – 3.68 (down)
  11. Safety of life and property – 3.65 (down)
  12. Cost of living, wages and welfare – 3.65 (down)
  13. Laws and the justice system – 3.63 (down)
  14. Standard of living – 3.62 (down)
  15. National development and progress – 3.58 (down)
  16. Political stability – 3.58 (down)
  17. Implementation of declared policies – 3.56 (down)
  18. Anti-corruption and transparency efforts – 3.54 (down)
  19. Tackling drugs and influential figures – 3.53 (down)
  20. Overall economy – 3.51 (down)
  21. Commodity prices – 3.49 (down)
  22. Addressing unemployment – 3.44 (down)
  23. Tackling poverty – 3.42 (down)
  24. Performance of the government – 3.41 (down)
  25. Performance of the prime minister – 3.18 (down)

Politicians with the most prominent roles

Government politicians

  • Phumtham Wechayachai – 38.16%
  • Maris Sangiampongsa – 35.86%
  • Paetongtarn Shinawatra – 25.98%

Opposition politicians

  • Natthapong Rueangpanyawut – 51.15%
  • Rukchanok Srinork – 30.66%
  • Parit Wacharasindhu – 18.19%

Government and opposition achievements most appreciated by the public

Government achievements

  • Cash transfers to farmers – 40.90%
  • Leading foreign diplomats and media to border areas – 31.79%
  • Securing the 19% Trump tariff deal – 27.31%

Opposition achievements

  • Ensuring transparency – 50.42%
  • Monitoring relief and assistance at the Thai border – 27.73%
  • Parliamentary debate on the 2026 budget – 21.85%

Pornpan Buathong, President of Suan Dusit Poll, stated that Thailand’s political index in August was the lowest in 20 months, reflecting how the public is simultaneously “stressed by politics” and “stressed by their wallets”. 

She explained that ongoing political cases, tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, the 20-baht electric train fare policy, and the rising cost of living have all weighed on public sentiment, causing confidence to steadily decline.

 

