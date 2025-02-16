Suan Dusit Poll reveals public opinion on PM 2.5 dust problem

What measures do the public think the government should take to address the PM 2.5 dust problem?

1st: Strictly control burning activities causing pollution – 82.46%

2nd: Accelerate the implementation of the Clean Air Act for long-term solutions – 54.47%

3rd: Change farming practices to be more environmentally friendly – 53.91%

Who/Which agency should be responsible for solving the PM 2.5 dust problem?

1st: Pollution Control Department – 75.82%

2nd: Prime minister and government – 63.13%

3rd: Department of Environmental Quality Promotion – 57.46%

Do the public think Thailand will be able to solve the PM 2.5 dust problem successfully in the future?

1st: Difficult to solve due to many causes; a recurring problem – 62.95%

2nd: There is a chance to solve it, but it requires serious measures and joint efforts from all parties – 32.27%

3rd: Impossible to solve, it’s a global environmental issue – 4.78%