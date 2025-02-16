Suan Dusit Poll reveals public opinion on PM 2.5 dust problem

Suan Dusit University in Bangkok surveyed the public's opinion nationwide on the topic of "PM 2.5 Dust and Thai People". (PM 2.5 is particulate matter that is less than 2.5 microns in diameter.) The sample consisted of 1,255 people (surveyed online and in the field) between February 10 and 14. The results are summarised as follows:
Do the public think that the PM 2.5 dust problem is severe?
1st: Severe – 88.61%
2nd: Not severe – 11.39%
Since 2019, how have the public changed their lifestyles due to the PM 2.5 dust problem?
1st: Increased expenses (buying masks, medicine, air purifiers) – 71.16%
2nd: Wear a mask every time going outside – 68.29%
3rd: Reduce outdoor activities/exercise – 58.17%
How effective do the public think the government's efforts to solve the PM 2.5 dust problem have been?
1st: Ineffective – 73.39%
2nd: Effective – 26.61%
What measures do the public think the government should take to address the PM 2.5 dust problem?
1st: Strictly control burning activities causing pollution – 82.46%
2nd: Accelerate the implementation of the Clean Air Act for long-term solutions – 54.47%
3rd: Change farming practices to be more environmentally friendly – 53.91%
Who/Which agency should be responsible for solving the PM 2.5 dust problem?
1st: Pollution Control Department – 75.82%
2nd: Prime minister and government – 63.13%
3rd: Department of Environmental Quality Promotion – 57.46%
Do the public think Thailand will be able to solve the PM 2.5 dust problem successfully in the future?
1st: Difficult to solve due to many causes; a recurring problem – 62.95%
2nd: There is a chance to solve it, but it requires serious measures and joint efforts from all parties – 32.27%
3rd: Impossible to solve, it’s a global environmental issue – 4.78%