Most Thais disagree with coup: Suan Dusit Poll

SUNDAY, JULY 06, 2025

Most Thais reject calls for a coup and expect only moderate change from the recent protest, says Suan Dusit Poll.

Most Thais do not support a coup, as called for by leaders of a recent protest, and do not expect the demonstration to result in significant political change, according to an opinion survey.

The poll was conducted by Suan Dusit University among 1,167 respondents from across the country between July 1 and 4. It aimed to gauge public opinion on the mass rally held at Victory Monument on June 28 by the group "Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty."

During the protest against the Pheu Thai-led coalition government, some protest leaders urged the military to stage a coup.

Asked how they would feel if a coup were to take place, respondents said:

  • 42.5%: Disagree with a coup, believing it would harm democracy.
  • 28.96%: Agree with a coup, viewing it as a solution to the political crisis.
  • 16.8%: Do not believe a coup will happen.
  • 11.74%: No comment.

When asked how much change they thought the rally would bring to the country, responses were:

  • 48.93%: Moderate change.
  • 26.48%: Significant change.
  • 20.39%: Little change.
  • 4.20%: No change at all.

Asked what they expect from a political rally (multiple responses allowed), they replied:

  • 58.58%: The Prime Minister’s resignation.
  • 57.03%: House dissolution and a snap election.
  • 37.62%: A platform for all sides to express their opinions.


 

