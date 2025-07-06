Most Thais disagree with coup: Suan Dusit Poll

Most Thais do not support a coup, as called for by leaders of a recent protest, and do not expect the demonstration to result in significant political change, according to an opinion survey.

The poll was conducted by Suan Dusit University among 1,167 respondents from across the country between July 1 and 4. It aimed to gauge public opinion on the mass rally held at Victory Monument on June 28 by the group "Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty."

During the protest against the Pheu Thai-led coalition government, some protest leaders urged the military to stage a coup.