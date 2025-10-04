PM Anutin vows to eradicate drugs as police report major crackdown results

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday (October 4) presided over a press briefing on Thailand’s anti-drug operations at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) headquarters. He was joined by Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat, national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, and senior commanders, underscoring the government’s firm stance to “win the war on drugs.”
Anutin declared narcotics suppression as an urgent national priority, calling drugs a severe threat to society that must be eliminated. He instructed the Royal Thai Police to enhance international cooperation in tackling cross-border trafficking and to “update and upgrade” operations in line with modern crime trends.
According to police, anti-drug efforts over the past year resulted in 265,446 cases, the arrest of 265,109 suspects, and the seizure of huge quantities of narcotics:
Between September and October 2025 alone, police dismantled nine major networks, arresting 16 suspects and seizing 18.25 million meth pills, 1,488 kg of crystal meth, and 29 kg of ketamine.
Key operations included:
Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB)
Patrol and Special Operation Division, Metropolitan Police Bureau
The Border Patrol Police Command
Concluding the briefing, Anutin pledged full government backing for the police, including investments in advanced technology and systemic mechanisms to ensure sustainable anti-crime measures.
He urged all agencies to carry out their duties with dedication and vigilance, ensuring both success and safety in the fight against narcotics.