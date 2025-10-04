PM Anutin vows to eradicate drugs as police report major crackdown results

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday (October 4) presided over a press briefing on Thailand’s anti-drug operations at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) headquarters. He was joined by Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat, national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, and senior commanders, underscoring the government’s firm stance to “win the war on drugs.”

Anutin declared narcotics suppression as an urgent national priority, calling drugs a severe threat to society that must be eliminated. He instructed the Royal Thai Police to enhance international cooperation in tackling cross-border trafficking and to “update and upgrade” operations in line with modern crime trends.

Major seizures and arrests

According to police, anti-drug efforts over the past year resulted in 265,446 cases, the arrest of 265,109 suspects, and the seizure of huge quantities of narcotics: