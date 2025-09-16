Trump confirms second US strike on Venezuelan drug boat, three killed

Reuters reported that Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday (September 15) that, under his orders, the US military carried out a “second kinetic strike” on what he described as violent drug cartels and narcoterrorists within the Southern Command’s area of responsibility.

He said such groups posed a threat to US national security, foreign policy and interests.

Trump claimed the vessel was carrying drugs, though he provided no evidence. He later told reporters that proof could be seen in the “big bags of cocaine and fentanyl” scattered in the water after the attack.

A video clip accompanying his post showed an explosion and fire on a vessel, though initial AI verification by Reuters could not confirm if the footage was authentic or edited. Venezuela’s Ministry of Communications has not yet commented.